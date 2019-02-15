Nettex Stain Remover Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 8/10

Long lasting: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Net-Tex Price as reviewed: £11.99

Welcome to our independent group test of stain removers suitable for use on horses. All of the stain removers in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Nettex Stain Remover quickly and effectively removes deep seated grass and stable stains from your horse’s coat, making it the perfect choice for competition riders this season. Used regularly, Nettex Stain Remover will prevent the build-up of stains on the coat and it’s gentle on the skin, making it suitable for even the most sensitive of horses and ponies.

First impressions

Smart bottle that makes it easy to store. I liked that it came in a smaller version as well.

Overview of performance

I found this spray was more effective on grass stains than on stable stains, although it did work on both types.

Likes and/or dislikes

It like how quick and easy this spray is to use.