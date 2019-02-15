Leovet Shiny White Stain Eraser Spray Score 7/10 Performance: 6/10

Ease of use: 9/10

Long lasting: 7/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Leovet Price as reviewed: £12.50

Welcome to our independent group test of stain removers suitable for use on horses. All of the stain removers in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Sprayed directly onto persistent stains like urine, manure or grass, Leovet Shiny White Stain Eraser Spray helps loosen stains for easy removal from the horses coat. Stains disappear as pure white re-emerges and the shine on the coat is brilliantly enhanced. A complex of natural proteins from the African moringa tree prevents the accumulation of new dirt particles and stains for up to two days. When used regularly, the coat will be full of volume and extensively protected from stains. This spray will restore hair and coat to a naturally radiant white without undesirable yellowish discolouration.

First impressions

The spray came out as a white liquid so I felt that it should do a good job.

Overview of performance

Although this spray made stains less visible quickly and easily, it did not completely remove them.

Likes and/or dislikes

I like that it is easy to apply, but I found it better on faint stains than darker or more ingrained ones.