Equimins Detangler Ultra Silky Spray review

Welcome to our group test of mane and tail detanglers. All of the sprays in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Equimins Detangler Ultra Silky Spray is a specialist product developed for detangling manes and tails. Simply spray onto the mane and tail and comb out. This lotion will leave a lasting sheen from one application. Shake before use. This product is non-greasy so will not attract any dust.

First impressions

This product looked like it would definitely do the job of detangling manes and tails and providing a gloss to the horse’s coat.

Overview of performance

This product detangles manes and tails very effectively, without making them greasy or giving a matte appearance. It also repels dirt, which makes washing off much easier after a muddy day – an excellent time saver that we all appreciate! Tails are left untangled for a few days and you can wash off anything which has stained their tails without using shampoo, just rinsing with water. It leaves a lovely feel on the horse’s coat if you spray it all over.

Likes and dislikes

I really like how practical and useful this spray is. It is a good all-rounder and does exactly what it says on the bottle.