Welcome to our independent group test of cross-county boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The WeatherBeeta Eventing Boots are shaped to the leg and mould around the fetlock area without restraining the natural action of the horses’ movement, offering comfort and protection. The tough strike pad protects the tendon from any impact from the rear hooves.

First impressions

These looked very simple and I was interested to see how the lower strap, which is elasticated, would work. I also felt that they weren’t as well ventilated as some of the other boots on test.

Overview of performance

These boots had a thick lining which absorbed water and they weren’t as breathable as the some of the others on test. I thought that the bottom elastic strap worked well as they didn’t slip and were flexible while giving good pressure all-round. I felt these boots offered good protection without restricting my horse’s movement.

Likes and dislikes

I like how flexible these boots were and how they moulded to my horse’s legs while giving good protection. But they do get quite heavy when they get wet.