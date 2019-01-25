Welcome to our new group test of tendon and fetlock boots. All of the protective boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Tri-Zone Open Fronted Tendon boots are a new generation jumping boot offering the ultimate combination of comfort, style and protection. This supremely comfortable, soft-shell jumping boot is suitable for a range of activities; perfect for everyday use and smart enough for competition. The matching hind boots are a super lightweight and protective fetlock boot. These comply with the standards set by the FEI and British Showjumping for use in young horse classes and other restricted classes.

First impressions

I thought these boots looked very smart, stylish, breathable and lightweight.

Overview of performance

These boots were flexible and fitted my horse comfortably. The Velcro was secure and the strike pad on the hinds gave my horse good protection. The tabs at the bottom of the boot meant they were really easy to take off.

Likes and dislikes

I never felt I needed to worry that these boots might pinch my horse, due to the large straps. They are lightweight and flexible, but with not as much as solid protection around the sides of fetlock as some of the others in the group test.