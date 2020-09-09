Thermatex quilted saddlecloth review

Thermatex quilted saddlecloth Score 7/10 Performance: 6/10

Fit: 7/10

Durability: 7/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Thermatex Price as reviewed: £49.95

Welcome to our group test of sweat-wicking GP saddle pads. All of the saddle pads in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Thermatex quilted saddlecloth is manufactured using a double layer of Thermatex wicking fabric, designed to draw away excess moisture and help regulate body temperature. It features a high-wither design and long tabs with hook-and-loop fastenings. It is machine washable.

Colours: 23 available

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

First impressions

I liked the style, but thought it was quite thin in comparison to the others in test.

Overview of performance

This saddlecloth had good clearance at the withers. It didn’t offer much cushioning underneath the saddle, but assuming you have a well-fitting saddle this shouldn’t be a problem. It wicked away any moisture, making it very straightforward when coming to brush or wash the horse off after exercise. It moulded well to each horse and never slipped or moved while in use. It is, however, quite thin and I felt it could have provided more cushioning.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked how quickly it wicked away moisture. It was, however, quite expensive in comparison to the others in test.