SXC High Rise Silicone saddle pad review

SXC High Rise Silicone saddle pad Score 6/10 Style: 6/10

Fit: 7/10

Performance: 6/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Super X Country Price as reviewed: £30

Official description

The SXC High Rise Silicone saddle pad features a breathable lining to draw away moisture and a high-rise cut to allow freedom around the withers. This numnah incorporates a silicone print to provide ultimate grip, which keeps the saddle in place and removes the need for extra bulky straps.

First impressions

It doesn’t look as smart as some others in the test, but that’s because it has anti-slip features. It hasn’t got any straps at the top, which I quite liked as I usually cut them off anyway.

Overview of performance

It’s quilted but doesn’t really hold its own shape. It does have a shape to the wither, but overall I found it a bit flimsy. It hasn’t worn or washed very well and some of the stitching is starting to go. There is quite a lot of natural padding, so I can see why it is used for cross-country, and it stayed in place well when in use. I like the fact that it has anti-slip between the saddle and numnah, rather than the numnah and horse.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I’m not keen on the shape as I prefer squarer-shaped numnahs, but it does have anti-slip features and I like the cushioning effect.