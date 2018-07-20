Welcome to our group test of travel boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom and his wife Georgi, who run a busy livery and training yard near Windsor. Find out what they thought below.

Shires’ official description

The Shires ARMA Travel Boots provide sturdy protection for your horse against knocks while travelling. They feature stylish colours, tough nylon outer, comfy shock absorbing inner and strong touch close straps.

The Brooms’ first impressions

These boots look very wide.

Overview of performance

I tried these boots on a variety of sized horses and I couldn’t get them to fit anything as they were just so wide. I think they may suit a heavy horse or may be suitable if you like to put bandages on underneath them. I also wasn’t a fan of the straps, which I felt were slightly over designed.

The Brooms’ likes and dislikes

It was really hard to test these boots as I couldn’t get them to fit anything and we do have a range of sizes and types of horses on the yard.