Welcome to our independent group test of cross-county boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Premier Equine Original Air-Cooled Eventing Boots are made from a combination of 2520D ballistic nylon and microfibre leather. The strong yet supple microfibre leather covers the important parts of the boot, including around the fetlock, straps and strike guard. The boots include vents to allow air to pass through to help keep the leg as cool as possible.

First impressions

A very smart set of boots with a simple design and I liked the ventilation they had.

Overview of performance

I liked these boots as they gave good protection while being lightweight and breathable. They didn’t rub my horse’s legs at all, but also didn’t slip. They looked very smart and the material inside did not pick up any water. I did feel that the hind boots came up a little big on a lightweight eventer.

Likes and dislikes

I love how much ventilation that have and therefore kept my horses’ legs cool. I would have liked the strike pad to be a little more flexible, but it does offer good protection.