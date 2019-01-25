Welcome to our new group test of tendon and fetlock boots. All of the protective boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Premier Equine Kevlar Airtechnology Tendon and Fetlock Boots feature a double density shell to provide outer protection while underneath this layers of Kevlar and shockproof materials work together to minimise the effects of knocks or strikes. Air-Teque ventilated neoprene is used on the inside to help prevent heat build-up in your horse’s legs. Add to this the vents on the exterior and you get maximum breathability. Lined with comfort dry lining, these boots are comfortable, practical and strong.

First impressions

These boots looked very smart, stylish and professional. They also fitted my horses well.

Overview of performance

These boots were really practical as they were very easy to clean with a simple brush or wipe with a wet cloth. I also found that the exterior air vets kept my horse’s leg cool, especially during the very hot summer months. They also protected all the vital areas.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how the horse hardly sweated in them and how easy they were to wipe over after use. They also came out as good as new after being in the washing machine.