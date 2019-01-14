Welcome to our group test of fly veils to protect your horse from annoying flying insects while being ridden. All of the items in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Premier Equine’s fly veils have been designed to match the company’s exclusive range of wool European and European cotton saddle pads, providing the rider with a stylish look at home or at competitions. Fly veils are ideal for keeping insects away from your horse’s ears and reducing background noise, thereby increasing focus and concentration.

First impressions

This is a well-fitting veil that comfortably sat under the bridle on all the horses we tried it on. I also liked the smart navy colour with the nice red trim.

Overview of performance

This veil did a good job in the summer heat as it was lightweight and absorbed moisture. The ears were not as thick as some of the others and therefore didn’t muffle out the sound out as effectively, but it was good at keeping annoying insects out of the ears.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how smart and easy to use this veil is, but it has stretched a bit with lots of use.