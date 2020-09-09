HyWither Sport Active GP saddle pad review

HyWither Sport Active GP saddle pad Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £21.99

Welcome to our group test of sweat-wicking GP saddle pads. All of the saddle pads in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The HyWither Sport Active GP saddle pad features moisture-wicking mesh, which makes it ideal for everyday riding and training. The smart design with a raised wither has blue edging and contrasting red rope braiding for a stylish look. Additional features include touch-tape saddle straps and girth loops with the Hy emblem.

Sizes: Pony/cob or cob/full

First impressions

I thought it was very bright but the colour did grow on me. It looked well fitted and high at the withers, but very thin.

Overview of performance

This product performed well overall. It moulded to the horses’ shapes well and wicked away moisture. It was great as an everyday, no frills, practical saddle pad. It washed well and did the job.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked how it fitted my dressage saddle, forward cut jump saddle and also my GP! It could be more breathable, but that is my only criticism.