HyImpact Neoprene Protect overreach boots Score 5/10 Style: 5/10

Fit: 6/10

Performance: 5/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £11.99

Official description

The HyImpact neoprene protect overreach boots are made from robust durable material, are neoprene-lined, lightweight and practical.

First impressions

These boots are made from foam, which offers limited protection, and they are very wide at the base. They weren’t finished to as high a standard as I might like.

Overview of performance

They are quite generic on size — fitting a range of hoof shapes — and are just a piece of foam wrapped round the horse’s hoof and held on with a piece of Velcro. They are very basic and absorbed water, which makes them heavy. They do have double Velcro, which is strong.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

There’s no softening at the top of the overreach boot to prevent rubbing. I’d like to see more protection on the heel.