HV Polo Hivano GP saddle pad review

HV Polo Hivano GP saddle pad: 'well designed and lightweight good cushioning' 8/10

Harriet Rimmer Harriet Rimmer
1 of 4
HV Polo Hivano GP saddle pad

Score

8/10
  • Performance:
    8/10
  • Fit:
    7/10
  • Durability:
    8/10
  • Value:
    7/10

Manufacturer:

HV Polo

Price as reviewed:

£51.00

Welcome to our group test of sweat-wicking GP saddle pads. All of the saddle pads in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The HV Polo Hivano GP saddle pad is lightweight and breathable, featuring a Coolmax lining and mesh backline for increased airflow. The silicone print on the topside keeps the saddle in place and the pad also features a zip pocket for carrying your belongings.
Colours: Black or navy
Size: Full

First impressions

The product looked lightweight, comfortable and well designed, especially with the zip pocket, which is very handy on a summers day to put your phone in.

Overview of performance

It did however perform well in test — it was very lightweight and flexible and added enough padding and cushioning. It washed very well and dried quickly.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked how lightweight and padded it was, but I would have preferred it to be slightly higher at the wither. It was more expensive than I expected.

Verdict

Great design and performed well, but more expensive that I expected.

