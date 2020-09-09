HV Polo Hivano GP saddle pad review

HV Polo Hivano GP saddle pad Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Fit: 7/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: HV Polo Price as reviewed: £51.00

Welcome to our group test of sweat-wicking GP saddle pads. All of the saddle pads in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The HV Polo Hivano GP saddle pad is lightweight and breathable, featuring a Coolmax lining and mesh backline for increased airflow. The silicone print on the topside keeps the saddle in place and the pad also features a zip pocket for carrying your belongings.

Colours: Black or navy

Size: Full

First impressions

The product looked lightweight, comfortable and well designed, especially with the zip pocket, which is very handy on a summers day to put your phone in.

Overview of performance

It did however perform well in test — it was very lightweight and flexible and added enough padding and cushioning. It washed very well and dried quickly.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked how lightweight and padded it was, but I would have preferred it to be slightly higher at the wither. It was more expensive than I expected.