Welcome to our independent group test of dressage saddle clothes. All of the saddle cloths in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Felix Bühler Saddle Pad Shine Bright is an elegant saddle pad with silky surface and decorative cord. It has smart, logo-engraved plates on both sides. Both the saddle and girth loops are made with practical Velcro fastening. The underside is made of breathable and moisture absorbing air mesh. Dressage cut measures 60cm along the spine and 57cm down the sides.

First impressions

I loved the look of this saddle pad – the silky surface and colour was so elegant. It looked a lot more expensive than its price suggests.

Overview of performance

Unfortunately the aesthetic look was this pad’s best feature. The fit wasn’t right for the 17” dressage saddle it was tested with. It was very short along the spine leaving the saddle’s rear panel very close to touching the edge of the pad, which risks causing a pressure point. Also only the rear girth strap was able to run through the girth fastening as it was positioned too far back. However, it would be fine for a smaller saddle or if used for a lunging exercise with a roller. It was a great shame as it was such a beautiful pad for such a reasonable price.

Likes and dislikes

I loved the look and feel of this pad, but unfortunately the sizing was wrong for our saddles.