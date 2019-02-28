Felix Bühler Breeze Pro saddle pad review

Felix Bühler Breeze Pro saddle pad Score 6/10 Style: 6/10

Fit: 6/10

Performance: 6/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Felix Bühler Price as reviewed: £39.90

Official description

The Felix Bühler Breeze Pro saddle pad has two decorative cords, a big synthetic leather badge with felt border and contrast-coloured guards on the girth loops. The underside is made of breathable and moisture absorbing air mesh.

First impressions

I’m not keen on the branding all over the numnah — I prefer them to be a little less branded. It is cut for jumping, but is a lot squarer at the front than some.

Overview of performance

It’s quite padded and the horses have got a little bit warm under it. Being slightly thicker can be a bonus if you want to use just one numnah without any extra pads, but if you do want to use a saddle pad underneath, it is probably that bit too thick and would make your horse too warm.

The girth straps are Velcro, which is a bonus for me but there isn’t as much Velcro on the strap so it’s not as flexible as some others on test that have longer Velcro straps. It’s also not as high cut at the wither as some of the other numnahs and it is slightly shaped at the front, but not as much as others.

It washed OK, but is not particularly hard wearing as there is some stitching that is coming undone on the binding. It has a non-scratch panel by the girth, which is a bonus.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

It comes up slightly shorter in length than others of the same size, and is a little too thick for my preference.