Eskadron synthetic leather overreach boots review

Eskadron synthetic leather overreach boots Score 7/10 Style: 7/10

Fit: 7/10

Performance: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Eskadron Price as reviewed: £14.99

Official description

The Eskadron synthetic leather overreach boots are made from a leather-look outer and lined with a soft, smooth 5.5mm neoprene, making these boots extremely tear proof and hard wearing. Finished with a double Velcro fastening for additional security, they are available up to an XXL.

First impressions

These are an extremely smart boot, and I love the cushioning around the top to ensure they don’t rub.

Overview of performance

They washed well, are very durable and hard wearing, and aren’t showing any scuff marks. The double Velcro is also very strong. However, I think they flare out too much at the bottom and don’t wrap around the hoof to offer the protection I’d like, especially for going cross-country. I wouldn’t choose them for cross-country for that reason and because there is no system to stop them from slipping around. They fit a more upright warmblood hoof better than a flatter traditional thoroughbred hoof.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

It’s a good-looking overreach boot and the double Velcro is a massive plus. I love the soft material around the top, too, and I found them great for turning out in.