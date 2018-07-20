Welcome to our group test of travel boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom and his wife Georgi, who run a busy livery and training yard near Windsor. Find out what they thought below.

Price as reviewed: £107.90 (for set of four; £49.50 front pair; £58.40 hind pair)

Eskadron’s official description

Eskadron Pro Traveller Travel Boots are full-height travelling boots designed to provide maximum protection and comfort. The Pro-Traveller fits superbly and comes in front and hind pairs. The boots’ features include a tough polypropylene outer shell, 20mm foam filling, soft woven fleece lining and edged in complimentary colours.

The Brooms’ first impressions

We really loved the look of these boots, including the fleece lining

Overview of performance

These were a really, really good set of travel boots. They fitted very well, stayed in place and offered good all-round protection. This fleece lining washed well, but the straps are quite thin and have folded a bit.

The Brooms’ likes and dislikes

These boots are good quality and our horses travelled well in them, but we think they may come up a bit snug on a big boned horse.