Equestrian Stockholm saddle pad review

Equestrian Stockholm saddle pad Score 10/10 Performance: 10/10

Fit: 10/10

Durability: 10/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Equestrian Stockholm Price as reviewed: £75.00

Welcome to our group test of sweat-wicking GP saddle pads. All of the saddle pads in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Equestrian Stockholm saddle pad is perfect for competitions or training, even in the heat. The material of the saddle pad is shiny and dirt-repellent on the outside, with high-tech quick-dry material on the inside. It will never leave your horse cold backed due to sweat.

Colours: 16 available

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

First impressions

It looked very smart, nicely detailed and lightweight — stylish yet practical.

Overview of performance

This soon became my favourite saddle pad, which surprised me — it was really fantastic and definitely performed the best out of group. It was very well padded but lightweight, it wicked away any moisture and dried very quickly. It never slipped and had great clearance on the withers. It never faded or looked worn throughout the test period. It washed very well too and took no time to dry.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

It was smart yet practical, and performed really well. I liked that it’s suitable to wear for best as well as every day. It was one of the more expensive in the test, but it’s great performance makes it really good value.