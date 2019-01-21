Welcome to our independent group test of dressage saddle clothes. All of the saddle cloths in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Bucas Max saddle pad is layered with Bucas’ anti-bacterial stay-dry fabric to help ensure they stay fresh. This layer helps remove sweat and moisture from the horse’s back, ensuring a comfortable fit. The pad is available in dressage and all-purpose/jumping shape, in black with silver piping, navy with silver piping, navy with gold piping, or white with white piping.

First impressions

It is a smart crisp white saddle pad with beautiful discreet sparkly detailing around the edge. A perfect saddle pad for everyday or for use at competitions.

Overview of performance

This pad stays in place during lunging exercise and riding. With its wicking material underneath, my horse remained fresh and comfortable throughout.

Likes and dislikes

I like that it does exactly what it says on the tin. A great quality saddle pad for an affordable price.