Welcome to our new group test of brushing boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Back on Track’s official description

Back on Track Royal Work Boots are an all-purpose boot with far infrared technology. They are made from a high quality, durable neoprene outer shell. The padded lining features Back on Track’s revolutionary Welltex ceramic-infused fabric, that reflects naturally occurring infrared ray back into the soft tissue. The body responds positively to the infrared ray, increasing circulation, which can relieve joint tension, maximise performance and help avoid injury.

Sam’s first impressions

I was worried about the logo on the inside making a rough surface that would lead to rubs. I also wondered whether they would be too inflexible, although they looked very protective.

Overview of performance

These boots did come up quite big, but offered good all-round protection particularly around the back of the fetlock. The inside, although rough to the touch, didn’t rub my horse.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I like that they were very hard wearing, but I disliked the straps as the bottom one didn’t sit well on my horses.