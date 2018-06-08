Welcome to our new group test of brushing boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Shires’ official description

Ergonomically formed, the ARMA fur-lined flexible brushing boots are ideal for everyday use to protect the fetlock joints from knocks and rubs sustained through brushing while the horse is at work. The SupaFleece fur lining helps prevent dirt and grit from entering the inside of the boots as well as offering additional comfort and style.

Sam’s first impressions

This looked to be quite a heavy duty boot and was interested to see how the rough textured strike pad on the bottom of the boots would work.

Overview of performance

These boots came up big, but offered good protection. I thought the fur was unnecessary as I think they were protective and well shaped enough to do without it. The fur did get less soft over time and small amounts of grit settled in it. The lower strike pads worked very well, and made a noise when brushed that was a good added extra.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I really like the strike pad and the way a horse could hear the noise of it when the boots touched each other. I think the fur made the leg quite hot and I didn’t feel it was needed.