Welcome to our new group test of waterproof Wellington-style boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official Ariat description

The Ariat Burford boot combines the traditional look and use of a welly with a bit of added style and design. Created with waterproof, vulcanised rubber to ensure your feet stay dry, these wellies feature a shock absorbing EVA midsole for added all-day foot comfort. Utilising Ariat’s ATS Pro technology for heightened performance, the Burford has a moisture-wicking layer to deliver comfort and durability with Agion technology for intense odour defence and a 3.5mm neoprene lining to keep your feet warm during the cold winter months. The upper adjustable leather strap closure and leather trimmed top add a bit of style to the traditional look and the easy-off “heel kick” feature and Duratread outsole make these boots a necessity in your wardrobe for winter.

Jo’s first impressions

I thought these boots looked very stylish, fashionable and technical.

Overview of performance

These boots were very comfortable, had good foot balance and were particularly sturdy.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I really like the style of these boots, but I would love the calf to be more fitted as it would make them that bit more practical as a work boot.