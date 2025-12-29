Free tickets for kids, free parking and £2m prize money to attract fans back to the Derby





Free tickets for kids and a huge increase in prize money are on the cards for the 2026 Betfred Derby Festival (5 to 6 June) as the Jockey Club seeks to draw fans back to the world-famous race at Epsom.

Spectator numbers have dwindled notably in recent years. The Jockey Club, which owns Epsom Downs racecourse, has revealed wide-ranging changes to both the race programme and what it offers fans to try to “reinvigorate” the meeting.

These include free entry to under-18s, free parking across the site, new seating and live entertainment areas and an increase of £500,000 to the Derby’s prize pot – taking its total to £2m and making it the joint-richest race in the UK.

“Epsom Downs racecourse is the home of the ‘Original Derby’, a race which is widely regarded as the most important two and a half minutes in the racing and breeding industry, shaping pedigrees, stallion careers and bloodstock markets for generations,” said Epsom Downs general manager Jim Allen.

He added that although he was “extraordinarily proud” to have overseen his first Derby as general manager earlier this year, he “couldn’t wait to address some of the things that the team and I knew could be improved”.

The changes, both on and off the track, have been driven by input from racegoers, annual members, the community, sponsors Betfred and other stakeholders.

“It is so important for us to be continually evolving and improving to give everyone the best possible experience across the two days,” said Mr Allen.

“Ultimately, we want to deliver something that Epsom and the surrounding area, along with everyone connected with British racing, can feel truly proud of and one which is befitting of The Betfred Derby Festival’s status as a world class and prestigious event.”

He added: “From a customer experience perspective, we want to make The Betfred Derby Festival accessible to everyone. From the top hats in the Queen Elizabeth II Stand to free entry for all on the hill, we want every racegoer and spectator to feel they have a place at Epsom Downs on the first weekend in June.”

Prize money for the overall festival is increasing by £1.375m. This includes the hike in the prize pot for the Derby itself and a major boost to the Coolmore Coronation Cup, which will move from the Friday to the Saturday and more than double its purse from £450,000 to £1m. This change to race scheduling will mean the Coronation Cup, Betfred Dash and the Derby are staged back to back on the Saturday.

Under-18s will be given free entry on both days in general admission enclosures. In hospitality and dining areas, it will be free for under-12s and discounts will apply for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Banks of “bleacher”-style covered seating on the final furlong on the hill will give racegoers a “bird’s eye” view. A new covered area in the grandstand enclosure with live entertainment and an after party is also planned, as is improved track-side hospitality near the winning post, and a “DerbyFest” area on the hill.

The hill will remain free to enter on both days of the festival.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien, who has saddled a record 11 winners of the Derby, added: “From the time that matings are planned at Coolmore, right the way through to the training process here at Ballydoyle, there is always huge emphasis placed on the Derby. If we had to pick one race in the calendar to win, the Derby would invariably be it.

“We are very grateful to The Jockey Club for their increased investment for next year’s Derby Festival and welcome all the new initiatives, particularly those aimed at encouraging more young people to come racing, as they are the future of the sport.”

