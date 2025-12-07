



You might be surprised to find out that there are many famous one-eyed horses who have been hugely successful at the top level of equestrian sport. One-eyed and partially sighted horses have reduced eyesight due to a wide range of eye problems or accidents.

Famous one-eyed horses

Briarlands Blackberry

Eventer Izzy Taylor contested Blenheim, Burghley, Bramham and Barbury with Briarlands Blackberry, who lost an eye two years before she took the reins.

“Sat on top, you wouldn’t know he only had one eye,” she says. “The only time I suspected it affected him was at Bramham when, unusually for him, he had a run-out at a coffin with a slanting rail on his blind side.”

Santana

The dressage stallion by Sandro Hit lost his left eye after scratching it in his stable in 2009. Treatment couldn’t save it so the eye was removed.

However, it didn’t stop him competing at the top level. He took part in the 2012 London Olympics with Minna Telde of Sweden. The team finished fifth.

In May 2014, the pair won the grand prix and special at Hamburg CDI4*.

Adventre De Kannan

Adventure De Kannan, the famous “one-eyed wonder horse” won the 2014 Hickstead Derby having finished runner-up the previous year.

The “one-eyed wonder horse” graced the cover of Horse & Hound after Hickstead, as well as being featured in mainstream media after winning by just 0.02sec in the jump off — ahead of the 2013 winners Phillip Miller and Caritiar Z.

The gelding had his right eye removed in 2013 due to a long-term infection. And it clearly had no adverse effect.

“He’s got an enormous heart,” says Trevor. “He does everything I ask him to whether he can or not, and if he can’t he’ll try anyway.”

H&M Tornesch

Showjumping stallion H&M Tornesch had battled an issue in his right eye for years before he injured it further in 2013 and it was removed. He competed at CSI5* level for many years with Swedish rider Malin Baryard-Johnsson. She said it was all down to trust.

He originally had about 30% vision in the eye, but in 2013 he damaged it while breeding and it couldn’t be saved.

The Dutch Warmblood wasn’t set back, though — competing at CSI5* level until his retirement from top class competition in January 2016.

Patch

Racehorse Patch contested the Kentucky Derby and finished third in the Belmont Stakes in USA.

An Cathaoir

One-eyed former racehorse An Cathaoir and Victoria Bertorelli landed the 2025 Tattersalls Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) amateur ridden championship at Hickstead.

“He’s my one-eyed legend,” said Victoria.

Material World

The Suzy Smith-trained mare (right) won five times despite losing an eye after an accident on the gallops before her career even began.

“Daisy” was training when she had to avoid a jogger coming in the opposite direction, slipping and falling. She then developed a fungal infection in her eye and had to have it removed.

Her final race was as a 10-year-old in the 2008 World Hurdle at Cheltenham before becoming a broodmare.

