



Top hurdler Sir Gino has a fractured pelvis, it has been confirmed after he was pulled up by his jockey Nico de Boinville in the Unibet Hurdle during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham racecourse on Saturday (24 January).

The star six-year-old, who was previously unbeaten in seven hurdle races, walked into the horse ambulance and was taken to Three Counties Veterinary Clinic for scans.

His trainer Nicky Henderson described Sir Gino as “comfortable and stable” on Saturday evening.

He said: “Sir Gino was transferred from Cheltenham to the Three Counties Veterinary Clinic and following scans and X-rays he does have a fractured pelvis but having spoken to the great team that are caring for him, they are hopeful that although this is obviously significant they have reported that he is comfortable and stable. This is great news to us all.

“The prognosis is guarded and further examinations over the next few days while he is there will be able to determine the extent of the injury and any prognosis for the future.

“Thank you to everyone for their messages and concerns which are much appreciated and we will keep everyone up to date with any further news but the fact that he’s comfortable tonight is the most important thing. Thank you.”

He added that Sir Gino has been ruled out for the rest of this season.

Mr Henderson told the Racing Post: “There are two fractured lines, but he’s comfortable and he’ll stay [at Three Counties Veterinary Clinic] for a few days, then he’ll come back to Lambourn.

“There’s every chance he could make a good recovery, but the poor boy spent most of last year in hospital, and he’s going to spend most of it there this year as well. Everyone is doing everything they possibly can.”

Sir Gino had been a key contender for the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March. The Seven Barrows star had only recently returned after a long lay-off from an infection, which cut short last season’s campaign.

