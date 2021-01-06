Horse & Hound; 7 January 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 7 January, we take a look at how to garner some inspiration this New Year, including how top riders deal with nerves to help you get the most out of your riding, plus a closer look on the day-to-day life of a sports psychologist. This week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of High And Mighty, the dun who won Badminton twice in a row and put Sheila Wilcox on the map. We also have an exclusive interview with working hunter specialist Katy Green and reports from showjumping shows across the country, plus a look back at the racing action from Sandown Park among much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 January 2021

News

Hope for positives in 2021 after a tough year

Council issue fly-grazing licenses

Could attitude changes improve business viability

Equestrians named in New Year Honours List

New Year inspiration



All in a day’s work: The sports psychologist

New horizons: Horse owners who diversified into new jobs during Covid-19

7 ways top riders deal with nerves: Overcome the pressure to perform at your best this year

Opinion

Letters of the week, plus quiz answers

Dressage: aura Tomlinson

People and horses

H&H interview: Working hunter specialist Katy Green

5 minutes with: Grand prix dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer

Life lessons: Mountain and moorland specialist Aimee Devane

In the spotlight: Tim Price’s Wesko, a stalwart five-star campaigner

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Better out than in: How horses’ diseased and damaged molars are removed

Features

The Horse & Hound podcast: How to listen

14 to watch: Up-and-coming stars

First ladies: The female pioneers

Turnaround on turnout: The benefits of field time

Hunting

“Horses and hounds come ahead of everything”: Meet Mary Kehoe, who hunts two packs in Ireland

Hunter of a lifetime: Sure-footed Button Up Bill, who was a one-woman horse

Hunting stalwart: East Essex hunt secretary Louise Hoadley

Glitz and glamour: Top tips for organising a brilliant hunt ball

Reports

Showjumping: Wellington, Forest Edge and Bold Heath

Racing: Sandown Park

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: High And Mighty, the dun who won Badminton twice in a row and put Sheila Wilcox on the map

