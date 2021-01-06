Horse & Hound; 7 January 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 7 January, we take a look at how to garner some inspiration this New Year, including how top riders deal with nerves to help you get the most out of your riding, plus a closer look on the day-to-day life of a sports psychologist. This week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of High And Mighty, the dun who won Badminton twice in a row and put Sheila Wilcox on the map. We also have an exclusive interview with working hunter specialist Katy Green and reports from showjumping shows across the country, plus a look back at the racing action from Sandown Park among much more.
News
- Hope for positives in 2021 after a tough year
- Council issue fly-grazing licenses
- Could attitude changes improve business viability
- Equestrians named in New Year Honours List
New Year inspiration
- All in a day’s work: The sports psychologist
- New horizons: Horse owners who diversified into new jobs during Covid-19
- 7 ways top riders deal with nerves: Overcome the pressure to perform at your best this year
Opinion
- Letters of the week, plus quiz answers
- Dressage: aura Tomlinson
People and horses
- H&H interview: Working hunter specialist Katy Green
- 5 minutes with: Grand prix dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer
- Life lessons: Mountain and moorland specialist Aimee Devane
- In the spotlight: Tim Price’s Wesko, a stalwart five-star campaigner
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Better out than in: How horses’ diseased and damaged molars are removed
Features
- The Horse & Hound podcast: How to listen
- 14 to watch: Up-and-coming stars
- First ladies: The female pioneers
- Turnaround on turnout: The benefits of field time
Hunting
- “Horses and hounds come ahead of everything”: Meet Mary Kehoe, who hunts two packs in Ireland
- Hunter of a lifetime: Sure-footed Button Up Bill, who was a one-woman horse
- Hunting stalwart: East Essex hunt secretary Louise Hoadley
- Glitz and glamour: Top tips for organising a brilliant hunt ball
Reports
- Showjumping: Wellington, Forest Edge and Bold Heath
- Racing: Sandown Park
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: High And Mighty, the dun who won Badminton twice in a row and put Sheila Wilcox on the map
Classified ads
- Horses for sale