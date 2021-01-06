Horse & Hound; 7 January 2021

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 7 January, we take a look at how to garner some inspiration this New Year, including how top riders deal with nerves to help you get the most out of your riding, plus a closer look on the day-to-day life of a sports psychologist. This week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of High And Mighty, the dun who won Badminton twice in a row and put Sheila Wilcox on the map. We also have an exclusive interview with working hunter specialist Katy Green and reports from showjumping shows across the country, plus a look back at the racing action from Sandown Park among much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 January 2021

News

  • Hope for positives in 2021 after a tough year
  • Council issue fly-grazing licenses
  • Could attitude changes improve business viability
  • Equestrians named in New Year Honours List

New Year inspiration

  • All in a day’s work: The sports psychologist
  • New horizons: Horse owners who diversified into new jobs during Covid-19
  • 7 ways top riders deal with nerves: Overcome the pressure to perform at your best this year

Opinion

  • Letters of the week, plus quiz answers
  • Dressage: aura Tomlinson

People and horses

  • H&H interview: Working hunter specialist Katy Green
  • 5 minutes with: Grand prix dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer
  • Life lessons: Mountain and moorland specialist Aimee Devane
  • In the spotlight: Tim Price’s Wesko, a stalwart five-star campaigner
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

  • Better out than in: How horses’ diseased and damaged molars are removed

Features

  • The Horse & Hound podcast: How to listen
  • 14 to watch: Up-and-coming stars
  • First ladies: The female pioneers
  • Turnaround on turnout: The benefits of field time

Hunting

  • “Horses and hounds come ahead of everything”: Meet Mary Kehoe, who hunts two packs in Ireland
  • Hunter of a lifetime: Sure-footed Button Up Bill, who was a one-woman horse
  • Hunting stalwart: East Essex hunt secretary Louise Hoadley
  • Glitz and glamour: Top tips for organising a brilliant hunt ball

Reports

  • Showjumping: Wellington, Forest Edge and Bold Heath
  • Racing: Sandown Park

Nostalgia

  • Legends of the sport: High And Mighty, the dun who won Badminton twice in a row and put Sheila Wilcox on the map

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

