Horse & Hound; 6 May 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 6 May, we bring you our native special, which includes a look at what it’s like to ride a native in its natural environment, which native would suit you best and more. We also bring you an interview with top German event rider Julia Krajewski and more. You can also read veterinary advice on travelling horses and also take a look at some new equestrian products on the market. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing, showjumping and hunting’s Silver Spur, both from the UK and abroad.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 6 May 2021
News
- EU health law: fears of more red tape tempered
- County show brings in rider age rule
- Disabled riding faces national horse “crisis”
- Charges dropped against saboteurs after prosecution blunder
Native special
- A sense of connection: Nothing beats riding a native in its natural environment
- Finding the ideal native: Which breed would suit you best?
- Living the good life: Why turning native ponies away for part of the year can be good for them
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Jayne McAuliffe
People and horses
- H&H interview: German event rider Julia Krajewski
- All in a day’s work: The animal communicator
- In the spotlight: Show pony Drakemyre Puttin On The Ritz
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- The truth about travel: From feed and water to rest stops and travel positions, a top vet answers your questions
Kit
- New in the ring: We check out some new-to-market products, including jodhpurs, a fly veil and more
Reports
- Eventing: Cirencester, Kelsall Hill, Horseheath, Bicton Arena, Solihull and more
- Showing: NPS Spring Festival, Wiltshire Spring and BSPS Area 5 Three Shires
- Dressage: Belmoredean, Rockrose ESC, Port Royal EC, Widmer EC, Burrows Court Farm and Beaver Hall
- Showjumping: Weston Lawns and Northcote Stud
- Point-to-point: Four Burrow, Essex with Farmers and Union, Garthorpe, Larkhilll and High Easter
- Racing: Newmarket and Punchestown
Hunting
- Silver Spur: Consistent campaigners win in thrilling finish
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Helen Langehanenberg’s World Cup Final winner and London 2012 Olympic team silver medallist Damon Hill
Classified ads
- Horses for sale