Horse & Hound; 6 May 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 6 May, we bring you our native special, which includes a look at what it’s like to ride a native in its natural environment, which native would suit you best and more. We also bring you an interview with top German event rider Julia Krajewski and more. You can also read veterinary advice on travelling horses and also take a look at some new equestrian products on the market. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing, showjumping and hunting’s Silver Spur, both from the UK and abroad.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 6 May 2021

News

EU health law: fears of more red tape tempered

County show brings in rider age rule

Disabled riding faces national horse “crisis”

Charges dropped against saboteurs after prosecution blunder

Native special



A sense of connection: Nothing beats riding a native in its natural environment

Finding the ideal native: Which breed would suit you best?

Living the good life: Why turning native ponies away for part of the year can be good for them

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Jayne McAuliffe

People and horses

H&H interview: German event rider Julia Krajewski

All in a day’s work: The animal communicator

In the spotlight: Show pony Drakemyre Puttin On The Ritz



Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The truth about travel: From feed and water to rest stops and travel positions, a top vet answers your questions

Kit

New in the ring: We check out some new-to-market products, including jodhpurs, a fly veil and more

Reports

Eventing: Cirencester, Kelsall Hill, Horseheath, Bicton Arena, Solihull and more

Showing: NPS Spring Festival, Wiltshire Spring and BSPS Area 5 Three Shires

Dressage: Belmoredean, Rockrose ESC, Port Royal EC, Widmer EC, Burrows Court Farm and Beaver Hall

Showjumping: Weston Lawns and Northcote Stud

Point-to-point: Four Burrow, Essex with Farmers and Union, Garthorpe, Larkhilll and High Easter

Racing: Newmarket and Punchestown

Hunting

Silver Spur: Consistent campaigners win in thrilling finish

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Helen Langehanenberg’s World Cup Final winner and London 2012 Olympic team silver medallist Damon Hill

