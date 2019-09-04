Horse & Hound; 5 September 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 5 September 2019, don’t miss our full report from the eventing European Championships, including in-depth analysis on how Britain won team silver, expert comments, pictures and more. Check out our must-have form guide of all the Burghley entries ahead of this year’s event, and in this week’s H&H interview we talk to dentist and Burghley first-timer Caroline Clarke. Also read our ‘Vet clinic’, in which we look at a progressive approach to weaning foals, plus don’t miss Anna Ross’ exclusive comment on why the perception of horse sport is vital for its longevity. We also have reports from across the disciplines including eventing action from Wellington, showjumping from Hickstead, team chasing and much more.
News
- Concerns over Olympic jumping
- Police warning on loaning horses
- Working together vital to secure sport’s future
- Police mount up on riding school horses
Eventing European Championships
- Fight for silver: Brits relinquish gold to Germany
- Dressage: Jung takes the lead with Klimke second
- Comment: Martin Plewa
- Cross-country: Germans hold onto the team top spot
- Thrills and spills: Cross-country drama in pictures
- Showjumping: Britain take silver in tight finish
- Comment: Mark Phillips
- Scoreboard: Check out where all the riders finished
Burghley preview
- Ultimate form guide: Check out all the entries for this year’s event
Feature
- Hunting art: We speak to the huntsmen who also have a creative flair for the sport
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The show music gurus
- Property: Equestrian havens in Somerset
- Vet clinic: A progressive approach to weaning foals
- H&H interview: Burghley first-timer Caroline Clarke
- Fix it: Dressage rider Anand Patel on developing a horse’s throughness
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Edward Bunn
- Showing: Robert Walker
Reports
- Eventing: Wellington and highlights
- Dressage: Bury Farm, Sheepgate and more
- Showjumping: Hickstead, Chepstow and international highlights
- Showing: BSPS Summer Championships and more
- Team chasing: Warwickshire
Classified ads
- Horses for sale