Horse & Hound; 4 April 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 4 April, we meet the dam of eventing superstars Lordships Graffalo and Pencos Crown Jewel, plus explain how to assess whether your mare should have a foal. Enjoy our exclusive interview with showjumping Olympic gold medallist Laura Kraut, and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, learn about bone bruises, including causes and treatment. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Robert Walker for eventing and showing aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover action from eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In the hunting pages, we spend an action-packed day with the Ballymacad Foxhounds.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 4 April 2024
News
- Calls for grooms to speak up to help make changes
- Focus on mouthguards and rider concussion
- Helping horses who have suffered trauma
- Inbreeding and its effect on equine pregnancy loss
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Showing: Robert Walker
People & horses
- H&H interview: Olympic gold medallist Laura Kraut
- All in a day’s work: The equine researcher
- In the spotlight: Welsh section A Delami Bravado
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Hard knocks: Your guide to bone bruises – causes and treatment
Property and kit
- Under starter’s orders: Homes near racecourses
- New in the ring: A tail bag, hoof boots and more
Features
- A need to breed?: Assessing whether your mare should have a foal
- Cornish Queen: dam to eventing superstars – The mare who produced Lordships Graffalo, Pencos Crown Jewel and more
- ‘They could be the next big thing’: Ensuring a future for working horses
Reports
- Eventing: Thoresby, Tweseldown and more
- Dressage: Brook Farm, Myerscough and more
- Showjumping: Highfield at Howe
- Showing: BSPS Area 15a and more
- Racing: Dubai and Haydock
- Point-to-point: Kimblewick and more
Hunting
-
‘A great day for the Tumblers’ Club’: Ballymacad Foxhounds
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more