Horse & Hound; 29 February 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 29 February, you can take a look around Rumer Stud, the yard of showjumper Carron Nicol, plus meet dressage horse and sire Bordeaux, who produces plenty of winners. Our H&H interview is with British Show Pony Society stalwart Joy Hall, plus we find out about a day in the life with a National Hunt lad. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we gain expert comment on everything you need to know about sarcoids. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Julie Templeton for dressage and showing aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we enjoy a day with the newly amalgamated Waveney & Norfolk Harriers, plus find out more about the authors of the R.M. novels, Violet Martin and Edith Somerville.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 29 February 2024

News

Border control post facilities a ‘shambles’

Pre-purchase exams in the spotlight

Focus on training aids and anthropomorphism

Calls to lobby MPs as general election approaches

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Julie Templeton

People & horses

H&H interview: British Show Pony Society stalwart Joy Hall

British Show Pony Society stalwart Joy Hall All in a day’s work: The National Hunt lad

The way we were: Nostalgia series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Unwelcome extras: What you need to know about sarcoids

Features

The stallion who produces superstars: Dressage horse and sire Bordeaux

‘My aim for each foal is to be an Olympic showjumper’: Carron Nicol’s Rumer Stud

Hunting

A successful new amalgamation: Waveney & Norfolk Harriers

A union of poet and painter: The authors of the R.M. novels, Violet Martin and Edith Somerville

Reports

Dressage: Para Winter Championships, Chard EC and Bishop Burton Winter Regionals and more

Para Winter Championships, Chard EC and Bishop Burton Winter Regionals and more Showjumping: Bury Farm Large Pony Premier and Onley Grounds

Bury Farm Large Pony Premier and Onley Grounds Showing: NCPA Cheshire Season Starter and BSPS Area 13A Winter

Racing: Kempton Park, Newcastle and Saudi Arabia

Point-to-point: South & West Wilts at Larkhill

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine