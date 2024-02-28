Horse & Hound; 29 February 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 29 February, you can take a look around Rumer Stud, the yard of showjumper Carron Nicol, plus meet dressage horse and sire Bordeaux, who produces plenty of winners. Our H&H interview is with British Show Pony Society stalwart Joy Hall, plus we find out about a day in the life with a National Hunt lad. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we gain expert comment on everything you need to know about sarcoids. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Julie Templeton for dressage and showing aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we enjoy a day with the newly amalgamated Waveney & Norfolk Harriers, plus find out more about the authors of the R.M. novels, Violet Martin and Edith Somerville.
News
- Border control post facilities a ‘shambles’
- Pre-purchase exams in the spotlight
- Focus on training aids and anthropomorphism
- Calls to lobby MPs as general election approaches
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People & horses
- H&H interview: British Show Pony Society stalwart Joy Hall
- All in a day’s work: The National Hunt lad
- The way we were: Nostalgia series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
Unwelcome extras: What you need to know about sarcoids
Features
- The stallion who produces superstars: Dressage horse and sire Bordeaux
- ‘My aim for each foal is to be an Olympic showjumper’: Carron Nicol’s Rumer Stud
Hunting
- A successful new amalgamation: Waveney & Norfolk Harriers
- A union of poet and painter: The authors of the R.M. novels, Violet Martin and Edith Somerville
Reports
- Dressage: Para Winter Championships, Chard EC and Bishop Burton Winter Regionals and more
- Showjumping: Bury Farm Large Pony Premier and Onley Grounds
- Showing: NCPA Cheshire Season Starter and BSPS Area 13A Winter
- Racing: Kempton Park, Newcastle and Saudi Arabia
- Point-to-point: South & West Wilts at Larkhill
