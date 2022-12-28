Horse & Hound; 29 December 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 29 December, pays tribute to former Horse & Hound editor Michael Clayton, following his sad death. This week’s issue is also the reader special, where we feature a number of stories from Horse & Hound readers, including survival stories to unexpected successes, your favourite photos of 2022, heart-warming tales and lots more. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with Scottish-based Irish dressage rider Fenella Quinn, plus we put the spotlight on Magdy, who will compete for Britain at next year’s endurance World Championships. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what to do if your horse suffers an injury to the eye. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage and showjumping action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we have a day with the Meynell and South Staffs, plus we take a nostalgic look back on the career of Murphy Himself, the daredevil grey who captured the public’s imagination under Ginny Elliot and Ian Stark.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 29 December 2022

News

Balancing equine welfare with competition

Hunt appeals police ‘community protection’ notice

Fears of unwanted horses because of the cost of living

Protecting buyers and sellers in trade of horses

Obituary

Michael Clayton: Former Horse & Hound editor and so much more

Reader special

Beating the odds: From survival stories to unexpected successes

Every picture tells a story: Your favourite photos of 2022

Solace for the soul: Heart-warming tales

Golden oldies: Your fabulous veterans, who think age is just a number

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: Scottish-based Irish dressage rider Fenella Quinn

All in a day’s work: Racing syndicate manager

In the Spotlight: Magdy, who will compete for Britain at next year’s endurance World Championships

A vet’s life: Rescuing a horse trapped in a ditch

A vet's life: Rescuing a horse trapped in a ditch

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh's hunting diary

Vet clinic

Rites for sore eyes: What to do if your horse suffers an injury to the eye

Features

Festive puzzler: Can you get 100%?

Festive puzzler: Can you get 100%?

Havens for sunseekers: Property focus: horsey homes in warmer climes

Hunting

The day before the freeze: Out with the Meynell and South Staffs

Opinion: Tim Bonner

Reports

Showjumping: Hartpury Winter Classic

Dressage: Wellington Riding, Aintree International EC, Lake Farm, Chard Equestrian and Kelsall Hill

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Murphy Himself, the daredevil grey who captured the public’s imagination under Ginny Elliot and Ian Stark

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

