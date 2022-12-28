Horse & Hound; 29 December 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 29 December, pays tribute to former Horse & Hound editor Michael Clayton, following his sad death. This week’s issue is also the reader special, where we feature a number of stories from Horse & Hound readers, including survival stories to unexpected successes, your favourite photos of 2022, heart-warming tales and lots more. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with Scottish-based Irish dressage rider Fenella Quinn, plus we put the spotlight on Magdy, who will compete for Britain at next year’s endurance World Championships. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what to do if your horse suffers an injury to the eye. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage and showjumping action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we have a day with the Meynell and South Staffs, plus we take a nostalgic look back on the career of Murphy Himself, the daredevil grey who captured the public’s imagination under Ginny Elliot and Ian Stark.
News
- Balancing equine welfare with competition
- Hunt appeals police ‘community protection’ notice
- Fears of unwanted horses because of the cost of living
- Protecting buyers and sellers in trade of horses
Obituary
- Michael Clayton: Former Horse & Hound editor and so much more
Reader special
- Beating the odds: From survival stories to unexpected successes
- Every picture tells a story: Your favourite photos of 2022
- Solace for the soul: Heart-warming tales
- Golden oldies: Your fabulous veterans, who think age is just a number
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Scottish-based Irish dressage rider Fenella Quinn
- All in a day’s work: Racing syndicate manager
- In the Spotlight: Magdy, who will compete for Britain at next year’s endurance World Championships
- A vet’s life: Rescuing a horse trapped in a ditch
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Rites for sore eyes: What to do if your horse suffers an injury to the eye
Features
- Festive puzzler: Can you get 100%?
- Havens for sunseekers: Property focus: horsey homes in warmer climes
Hunting
- The day before the freeze: Out with the Meynell and South Staffs
- Opinion: Tim Bonner
Reports
- Showjumping: Hartpury Winter Classic
- Dressage: Wellington Riding, Aintree International EC, Lake Farm, Chard Equestrian and Kelsall Hill
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Murphy Himself, the daredevil grey who captured the public’s imagination under Ginny Elliot and Ian Stark
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more