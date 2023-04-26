Horse & Hound; 27 April 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 27 April, don’t miss our Badminton preview, which includes a look at this year’s cross-country course with Piggy March and designer Eric Winter, plus past winners share the advice they will give pupils who compete this time, and much more. Also in this week’s magazine, go backstage at Oaksey House: the Injured Jockey Fund’s hub in Lambourn and we take a look at why Norman Thelwell’s cartoons continue to appeal, 100 years after his birth. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at why implementing health control measures is vital, plus find out about some kissing spines research. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester, Graham Fletcher and Davy Russell for dressage, showjumping and racing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and team chasing action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 April 2023
News
- Farewell to showjumping legend Promised Land
- Calls for change after two fillies die at stud
- The challenges and issues in running events
- Mixed fortunes for Britain’s native equines
Badminton preview
- All in a day’s work: Badminton ground jury president Angela Tucker
- ‘An old-fashioned feel’: Piggy March walks this year’s cross-country course, designed by Eric Winter
- ‘Do as I did, not as I say’: Past winners on the advice they will give pupils who compete this time
- How to follow: Make the most of the event with our complete guide
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Racing: Davy Russell
People and horses
- Access All Areas: Backstage at Oaksey House: the Injured Jockey Fund’s hub in Lambourn
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Curtailing crisis: Why implementing health control measures is vital, plus kissing spines research
Features
- Fit for a champion: Check out this selection of competition breeches
- A century of fun: Why Norman Thelwell’s cartoons continue to appeal, 100 years after his birth
Reports
- Dressage: Winter Championships and Area Festival Championships
- Showjumping: Welsh Masters
- Eventing: Oxstalls
- Showing: BSHA Northern Spring and BSPS Area 16 Spring Festival and NPS Area 15
- Racing: Ayr, Newbury and Newmarket
- Point-to-point: Cheshire Forest Hunt, Berkeley Races and more
- Team chasing: National Championships
