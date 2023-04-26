Horse & Hound; 27 April 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 27 April, don’t miss our Badminton preview, which includes a look at this year’s cross-country course with Piggy March and designer Eric Winter, plus past winners share the advice they will give pupils who compete this time, and much more. Also in this week’s magazine, go backstage at Oaksey House: the Injured Jockey Fund’s hub in Lambourn and we take a look at why Norman Thelwell’s cartoons continue to appeal, 100 years after his birth. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at why implementing health control measures is vital, plus find out about some kissing spines research. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester, Graham Fletcher and Davy Russell for dressage, showjumping and racing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and team chasing action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 April 2023

News

Farewell to showjumping legend Promised Land

Calls for change after two fillies die at stud

The challenges and issues in running events

Mixed fortunes for Britain’s native equines

Badminton preview

All in a day’s work: Badminton ground jury president Angela Tucker

‘An old-fashioned feel’: Piggy March walks this year’s cross-country course, designed by Eric Winter

‘Do as I did, not as I say’: Past winners on the advice they will give pupils who compete this time

How to follow: Make the most of the event with our complete guide

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Racing: Davy Russell

People and horses

Access All Areas: Backstage at Oaksey House: the Injured Jockey Fund’s hub in Lambourn

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Curtailing crisis: Why implementing health control measures is vital, plus kissing spines research

Features

Fit for a champion: Check out this selection of competition breeches

A century of fun: Why Norman Thelwell’s cartoons continue to appeal, 100 years after his birth

Reports

Dressage: Winter Championships and Area Festival Championships

Showjumping: Welsh Masters

Eventing: Oxstalls

Showing: BSHA Northern Spring and BSPS Area 16 Spring Festival and NPS Area 15

Racing: Ayr, Newbury and Newmarket

Point-to-point: Cheshire Forest Hunt, Berkeley Races and more

Team chasing: National Championships

