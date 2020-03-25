Horse & Hound; 26 March 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 26 March, don’t miss our “Showing special”, we visit show producers at Cuddington Stud, plus how to nurture mini ridden combinations and more. Read all the latest on how the coronavirus is effecting the horse industry, and check out this week’s “Vet clinic” on what horses’ droppings tell you about their health. Eventer Mary King reveals her life lessons and in H&H interview US rider Boyd Martin talks about why failure spurs him on to be better. Don’t miss our hunting content, including Mike Smith on 36 years in hunt service, and final reports from across the disciplines ahead of the lockdown.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 26 March 2020

News

Coronavirus: the effects on our industry

Urgent efforts to save the Animal Health Trust

How everyone can lose in legal cases

Showing special



Access all areas: We visit producers Mark Robert Reeves and Steven Hulston

Children in the ring: How to nurture a mini ridden combination to success

Natives flying high: The ongoing debate over the structure of M&M workers

Features

Becoming horseless: We explore why fewer owners are replacing their horses

Stress-free towing: How to give your horse the best journey in a trailer

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The equestrian volunteer

Vet clinic: We find out what horses’ droppings can tell you about their health

H&H interview: US eventer Boyd Martin on why failure spurs him on to be better, plus more

Life lessons: Event rider Mary King talks about her riding mentor and her inspirational late mother

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: William Funnell

Hunting

Out and about: With the Grafton

Mike Smith: The kennel-huntsman on calling time on his 36-year career in hunt service

Hunt stalwart: Jenny Pickford

Tactics pay off: The Scurry of East Sussex

Hunter of a lifetime: “Enthusiastic” Nellie

Reports

Eventing: Highlights

Dressage: Field House and highlights

Showjumping: Bury Farm and highlights

Showing: Highlights

Racing: Downpatrick and Thurles

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today