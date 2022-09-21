Horse & Hound; 22 September 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound cover stars are none other than individual eventing gold medallists Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, as captured by photographer Peter Nixon on their victory lap in Pratoni. Inside the magazine, on sale Thursday 22 September, is our 20-page bumper report analysing all the highs and lows from the eventing World Championships, as well as six pages of Blenheim four-star action and 11 pages covering the LeMieux National Dressage Championships at Somerford Park. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Tim Bonner for eventing and hunting aficionados. This week’s interview is with Charlie Thornycroft, who talks about her work on the border between Poland and Ukraine helping horses and humans alike, and why the crisis is far from over. This week’s Vet Clinic is on laser surgery, and we have additional reports covering eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping for sport fans to enjoy, as well as gorgeous pictures of autumn hunting with the Kimblewick.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 September 2022

News

Britain’s golden girl

Virtual tech to manage concussion

“Outrageous” change to drug rules

Costs faced by riding schools

Eventing World Championships

The story: Yasmin Ingham trounces the stars of the sport

The week in pictures

Dressage: Britain makes a fantastic start

Opinion: Judge Christina Klingspor on video reviews

Cross-country: The course divides opinion

Showjumping: The top four teams leap up and down the leaderboard

The scoreboard

Blenheim Horse Trials

CCI4*-L: Some Burghley contenders return to form

Young horse CCI4*-S: Piggy March’s pillar-to-post victory on promising stallion

National Dressage Championships

Big tour: Gareth Hughes finally takes the title that has eluded him

Small tour: Becky Moody proves the golden girl

Gold classes: A four-year-old wins at prelim and a former vaulting horse delights

Silver classes: A 20-year-old rider returns from injury

Young horses: An event rider and an Olympian’s home-bred take the honours

Para classes: Two world medallists among the winners

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

People and horses

H&H interview: Charlie Thornycroft, helping horses and people from Ukraine

All in a day’s work: Racing manager Angus Gold

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Laser surgery: The benefits of this precise technique

Property and kit

Property: Pretty homes in a variety of price brackets

Products: A selection of mediumweight turnout rugs

Hunting

In pictures: Autumn trail-hunting with the Kimblewick

Comment: Tim Bonner on the next 20 years

Reports

Eventing: Chillington Hall Area Festival and more

Dressage: World breeding championships

Showing: SHB(GB) national hunter champs and Westmorland County

Showjumping: Northcote Stud and Parwood

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

