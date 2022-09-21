Horse & Hound; 22 September 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound cover stars are none other than individual eventing gold medallists Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, as captured by photographer Peter Nixon on their victory lap in Pratoni. Inside the magazine, on sale Thursday 22 September, is our 20-page bumper report analysing all the highs and lows from the eventing World Championships, as well as six pages of Blenheim four-star action and 11 pages covering the LeMieux National Dressage Championships at Somerford Park. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Tim Bonner for eventing and hunting aficionados. This week’s interview is with Charlie Thornycroft, who talks about her work on the border between Poland and Ukraine helping horses and humans alike, and why the crisis is far from over. This week’s Vet Clinic is on laser surgery, and we have additional reports covering eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping for sport fans to enjoy, as well as gorgeous pictures of autumn hunting with the Kimblewick.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 September 2022
News
- Britain’s golden girl
- Virtual tech to manage concussion
- “Outrageous” change to drug rules
- Costs faced by riding schools
Eventing World Championships
- The story: Yasmin Ingham trounces the stars of the sport
- The week in pictures
- Dressage: Britain makes a fantastic start
- Opinion: Judge Christina Klingspor on video reviews
- Cross-country: The course divides opinion
- Showjumping: The top four teams leap up and down the leaderboard
- The scoreboard
Blenheim Horse Trials
- CCI4*-L: Some Burghley contenders return to form
- Young horse CCI4*-S: Piggy March’s pillar-to-post victory on promising stallion
National Dressage Championships
- Big tour: Gareth Hughes finally takes the title that has eluded him
- Small tour: Becky Moody proves the golden girl
- Gold classes: A four-year-old wins at prelim and a former vaulting horse delights
- Silver classes: A 20-year-old rider returns from injury
- Young horses: An event rider and an Olympian’s home-bred take the honours
- Para classes: Two world medallists among the winners
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
People and horses
- H&H interview: Charlie Thornycroft, helping horses and people from Ukraine
- All in a day’s work: Racing manager Angus Gold
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Laser surgery: The benefits of this precise technique
Property and kit
- Property: Pretty homes in a variety of price brackets
- Products: A selection of mediumweight turnout rugs
Hunting
- In pictures: Autumn trail-hunting with the Kimblewick
- Comment: Tim Bonner on the next 20 years
Reports
- Eventing: Chillington Hall Area Festival and more
- Dressage: World breeding championships
- Showing: SHB(GB) national hunter champs and Westmorland County
- Showjumping: Northcote Stud and Parwood
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more