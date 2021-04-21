Horse & Hound; 22 April 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 22 April, we bring you our vet special, which includes a guide to box rest, keeping a veteran active for longer and more. We also bring you an interview with German Tokyo hopeful Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and more. You can also read veterinary advice on why even forage and grass can contribute to an excess of sugar in horses’ diets and what to do if a hunting accident happens. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing and showjumping.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 22 April 2021
News
- Breeding and competition horses affected by new EU law
- Obituaries for John Parker and Rebecca Bastiman
- Dope test highlights risks of creosote
- EHV survives for 48 hours on bedding
Vet special
- A guide to box rest: How to keep your horse happy and healthy if he has to be kept in a stable
- The effects of fire: From burns to smoke inhalation
- Keeping a veteran active for longer: How can we help our older horses and ponies stay in work?
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Philip Hilton
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People and horses
- H&H interview: German Tokyo hopeful Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
- All in a day’s work: The hunting farrier
- In the spotlight: Para dressage horse Keystone Dawn Chorus, ridden by Britain’s Natasha Baker
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Tipping the balance: Why even forage and grass can contribute to an excess of sugar in horses’ diets
Kit
- Beyond the yard: A fox necklace, a bag and more
Reports
- Showing: BSPS Winter Championships, BSPS Area 15A and North East Derbyshire Spring
- Eventing: Burnham Market, South of England, Norton Disney and more
- Showjumping: Winter Pony Championships, Keysoe, Florida and more
- Dressage: Myerscough College, The Cabin, Radfords EC, Pachesham EC and more
- Racing: Scottish Grand National at Ayr
- Point-to-point: Shelfield Park, Hornby Castle, Dingley and Cothelstone
Hunting
- Hunting emergencies: What you can do to help when accidents happen
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Merely-A-Monarch, who won the first Burghley, triumphed at Badminton and showjumped at the top level with Anneli Drummond-Hay
Classified ads
- Horses for sale