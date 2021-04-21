{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 22 April 2021

Horse & Hound

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 22 April, we bring you our vet special, which includes a guide to box rest, keeping a veteran active for longer and more. We also bring you an interview with German Tokyo hopeful Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and more. You can also read veterinary advice on why even forage and grass can contribute to an excess of sugar in horses’ diets and what to do if a hunting accident happens. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing and showjumping.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 22 April 2021

    News

    • Breeding and competition horses affected by new EU law
    • Obituaries for John Parker and Rebecca Bastiman
    • Dope test highlights risks of creosote
    • EHV survives for 48 hours on bedding

    Vet special

    • A guide to box rest: How to keep your horse happy and healthy if he has to be kept in a stable
    • The effects of fire: From burns to smoke inhalation
    • Keeping a veteran active for longer: How can we help our older horses and ponies stay in work?

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
    • Dressage: Carl Hester
    • Showing: Philip Hilton
    • Racing: Kim Bailey

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: German Tokyo hopeful Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
    • All in a day’s work: The hunting farrier
    • In the spotlight: Para dressage horse Keystone Dawn Chorus, ridden by Britain’s Natasha Baker
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Tipping the balance: Why even forage and grass can contribute to an excess of sugar in horses’ diets

    Kit

    • Beyond the yard: A fox necklace, a bag and more

    Reports

    • Showing: BSPS Winter Championships, BSPS Area 15A and North East Derbyshire Spring
    • Eventing: Burnham Market, South of England, Norton Disney and more
    • Showjumping: Winter Pony Championships, Keysoe, Florida and more
    • Dressage: Myerscough College, The Cabin, Radfords EC, Pachesham EC and more
    • Racing: Scottish Grand National at Ayr
    • Point-to-point: Shelfield Park, Hornby Castle, Dingley and Cothelstone

    Hunting

    • Hunting emergencies: What you can do to help when accidents happen

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport: Merely-A-Monarch, who won the first Burghley, triumphed at Badminton and showjumped at the top level with Anneli Drummond-Hay

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

    Get your magazine