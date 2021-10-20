Horse & Hound; 21 October 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 21 October, we bring you our hunting special, which includes lot’s of must-read features, plus a complete hunting directory. We also bring an interview with former H&H Editor Michael Clayton, some expert advice on winter feeding, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at why horses behave a certain way and how to manage their reactions. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 October 2021

News

Jail sentence in major welfare case

Defra responds to equine ID system criticism

Obituaries: Trevor Hemmings and Alex Murdoch

Focus on horse learning theory could help protect vets

Risk profiles may help improve eventing safety



Hunting special

“Hunting is my gym”: How hunting can help your riding and improve your physical fitness

Familiar faces: The characters we know and love on the hunting field

Unmissable meets: Masters and huntsmen on their favourites

Hound hero: Heythrop Radiant 20, foxhound bitch champion at the 2021 Festival of Hunting

Hunt directory: Your guide to packs across Britain and Ireland

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses

H&H interview: Former H&H Editor Michael Clayton

Editor Michael Clayton All in a day’s work: Newmarket’s “Tack Lady”

In the spotlight: Double Paralympic medallist Sakura

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

The fear factor: Why horses behave a certain way and managing reactions

Features

Property: Barn conversions

Feeding

Winter feeding Q&A: The experts answer your queries about nutrition

Gain weight and maintain conditions: Feeds to help underweight horses

Reports

Eventing: Maryland, Boekelo, Askham Bryan, Weston Park and Tweseldown

Dressage: Summer Area Festival Championships, Morris EC, Vale View EC, Pachesham EC and more

Showjumping: Aintree International, Codham Park EC, Kingston Maurward, Oslo, Samorin and more

Showing: Veteran Horse Society Championships and Wiltshire Show

Racing: QIPCO British Champions Day

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Cornishman V, Mary Low’s eventing world champion and double Olympic team gold medallist

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

