Horse & Hound; 21 October 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 21 October, we bring you our hunting special, which includes lot’s of must-read features, plus a complete hunting directory. We also bring an interview with former H&H Editor Michael Clayton, some expert advice on winter feeding, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at why horses behave a certain way and how to manage their reactions. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 October 2021
News
- Jail sentence in major welfare case
- Defra responds to equine ID system criticism
- Obituaries: Trevor Hemmings and Alex Murdoch
- Focus on horse learning theory could help protect vets
- Risk profiles may help improve eventing safety
Hunting special
- “Hunting is my gym”: How hunting can help your riding and improve your physical fitness
- Familiar faces: The characters we know and love on the hunting field
- Unmissable meets: Masters and huntsmen on their favourites
- Hound hero: Heythrop Radiant 20, foxhound bitch champion at the 2021 Festival of Hunting
- Hunt directory: Your guide to packs across Britain and Ireland
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People and horses
- H&H interview: Former H&H Editor Michael Clayton
- All in a day’s work: Newmarket’s “Tack Lady”
- In the spotlight: Double Paralympic medallist Sakura
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- The fear factor: Why horses behave a certain way and managing reactions
Features
- Property: Barn conversions
Feeding
- Winter feeding Q&A: The experts answer your queries about nutrition
- Gain weight and maintain conditions: Feeds to help underweight horses
Reports
- Eventing: Maryland, Boekelo, Askham Bryan, Weston Park and Tweseldown
- Dressage: Summer Area Festival Championships, Morris EC, Vale View EC, Pachesham EC and more
- Showjumping: Aintree International, Codham Park EC, Kingston Maurward, Oslo, Samorin and more
- Showing: Veteran Horse Society Championships and Wiltshire Show
- Racing: QIPCO British Champions Day
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Cornishman V, Mary Low’s eventing world champion and double Olympic team gold medallist
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more