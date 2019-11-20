Horse & Hound; 21 November 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 21 November 2019, don’t miss our point-to-point focus, including Will Biddick on reclaiming the champion jockey title and more. Plus, read this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ on understanding vasculitis and we also talk to Irish dressage rider Judy Reynolds. Don’t miss our interesting hunting content — we go out with the Glamorgan and the Berwickshire plus more. We also have reports from racing action at Cheltenham, point-to-pointing, dressage, showjumping and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 November 2019

News

How bridle fit can affect horses’ movement

New rule for cross-country hailed a success

Innovative syndicate aims to boost British riders

Grass sickness vaccine hopes tempered

Point-to-point special

Will Biddick: We talk to the seven-time champion

New venues: What it takes to create new courses

Winged Crusader: Meet last season’s leading pointer

Feature

Winter health myths: Our vet experts separate fact from fiction, plus essential kit for the winter months

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The racecourse vet

Property: Irish charm

Vet clinic: Understanding vasculitis

H&H interview: Irish dressage rider Judy Reynolds

Fix it: Event rider Aoife Clark on keeping horses straight over fences across country

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Hunting: John Holliday

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: John Whitaker

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Racing: Kim Bailey

Hunting

A day’s hunting with: the Glamorgan and the Berwickshire

Hunter of a lifetime: “Massive mount” Coulton

Hunt stalwart: Katie Bloom

From the field: Changing fortunes while out hunting

Reports

Dressage: Vale View and highlights

Showjumping: Morris, Aintree and highlights

Showing: SFAS M&M Championship

Point-to-point: Cottenham and Dunsmore

Racing: Cheltenham

