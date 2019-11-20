Horse & Hound; 21 November 2019
In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 21 November 2019, don’t miss our point-to-point focus, including Will Biddick on reclaiming the champion jockey title and more. Plus, read this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ on understanding vasculitis and we also talk to Irish dressage rider Judy Reynolds. Don’t miss our interesting hunting content — we go out with the Glamorgan and the Berwickshire plus more. We also have reports from racing action at Cheltenham, point-to-pointing, dressage, showjumping and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 November 2019
News
- How bridle fit can affect horses’ movement
- New rule for cross-country hailed a success
- Innovative syndicate aims to boost British riders
- Grass sickness vaccine hopes tempered
Point-to-point special
- Will Biddick: We talk to the seven-time champion
- New venues: What it takes to create new courses
- Winged Crusader: Meet last season’s leading pointer
Feature
- Winter health myths: Our vet experts separate fact from fiction, plus essential kit for the winter months
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The racecourse vet
- Property: Irish charm
- Vet clinic: Understanding vasculitis
- H&H interview: Irish dressage rider Judy Reynolds
- Fix it: Event rider Aoife Clark on keeping horses straight over fences across country
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Hunting: John Holliday
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: John Whitaker
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
- Racing: Kim Bailey
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with: the Glamorgan and the Berwickshire
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Massive mount” Coulton
- Hunt stalwart: Katie Bloom
- From the field: Changing fortunes while out hunting
Reports
- Dressage: Vale View and highlights
- Showjumping: Morris, Aintree and highlights
- Showing: SFAS M&M Championship
- Point-to-point: Cottenham and Dunsmore
- Racing: Cheltenham
Classified ads
- Horses for sale