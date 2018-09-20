Horse & Hound; 20 September 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 20 September 2018, read all the exciting eventing and dressage action from the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, including in-depth analysis, pictures, expert comment and more. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’, we look at how a nerve transplant technique could help horses with wind problems and we talk to BHS chief executive Lynn Petersen about her leadership. Top dressage judge Stephen Clarke tells us how best to introduce your horse to flying changes, and much, much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 20 September 2018
News
- Brits triumph in Tryon despite hurricane hurdles
- Vets fight back against equine obesity epidemic
- How sponsorship can benefit all concerned
WEG report
- Eventing: Golden glory for the British riders claiming double gold
- Comment: Andrew Bennie
- Comment: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: A resurgence for the Brits as they finish within the medals
- Comment: Laura Tomlinson
Feature
- ‘Good old hunting days’: Capt Ian Farquhar reminisces
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Show security specialist Douglas Hinckley
- Property: Homes with superb training facilities
- Vet clinic: How nerve transplant technique could help horses with wind problems
- H&H interview: We talk to BHS chief executive Lynn Petersen about her leadership
- Fix it: Dressage judge Stephen Clarke on introducing your horse to flying changes
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Nick Turner
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Hunting: Simon Hart MP
Reports
- Eventing: Blenheim, Allerton Park and highlights
- Dressage: Codham Park
- Breeding: World Breeding Jumping Championships for Young Horses
- Showjumping: Royal Berkshire and Bury Farm
- Showing: BSHA National Championships, BSHA Hunter Show and Chatsworth
- Hunting: Autumn hunting with the Fernie
- Racing: Doncaster and Leopardstown
- Driving: National Carriage Driving Championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale