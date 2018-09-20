Horse & Hound; 20 September 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 20 September 2018, read all the exciting eventing and dressage action from the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, including in-depth analysis, pictures, expert comment and more. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’, we look at how a nerve transplant technique could help horses with wind problems and we talk to BHS chief executive Lynn Petersen about her leadership. Top dressage judge Stephen Clarke tells us how best to introduce your horse to flying changes, and much, much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 20 September 2018

News

Brits triumph in Tryon despite hurricane hurdles

Vets fight back against equine obesity epidemic

How sponsorship can benefit all concerned

WEG report



Eventing: Golden glory for the British riders claiming double gold

Comment: Andrew Bennie

Comment: Mark Phillips

Dressage: A resurgence for the Brits as they finish within the medals

Comment: Laura Tomlinson

Feature

‘Good old hunting days’: Capt Ian Farquhar reminisces

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Show security specialist Douglas Hinckley

Property: Homes with superb training facilities

Vet clinic: How nerve transplant technique could help horses with wind problems

H&H interview: We talk to BHS chief executive Lynn Petersen about her leadership



Fix it: Dressage judge Stephen Clarke on introducing your horse to flying changes

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Nick Turner

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Hunting: Simon Hart MP

Reports

Eventing: Blenheim, Allerton Park and highlights



Dressage: Codham Park

Breeding: World Breeding Jumping Championships for Young Horses

Showjumping: Royal Berkshire and Bury Farm



Showing: BSHA National Championships, BSHA Hunter Show and Chatsworth

Hunting: Autumn hunting with the Fernie

Racing: Doncaster and Leopardstown

Driving: National Carriage Driving Championships

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today