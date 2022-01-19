Horse & Hound; 20 January 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 20 January, contains our cob special, which includes a look at cobs who challenge the stereotype, a day in the life of a traditional cob expert and more. This week’s exclusive H&H interview is with Annabella Pidgley, Olympic and European medallist Gio’s new rider, and we find out how to develop and master a correct seat, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at tackling leg mites. BjÖrsells Briar, who represented Sweden at three Olympics with Jan Brink in our popular Legends of the Sport series. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 January 2022

News

How the rising cost of living is affecting the horseworld

Training technique comes under the spotlight

How grazing systems can benefit the environment and horses

Fatal foal disorder a “significant” finding

Cob special

All in a day’s work: Traditional gypsy cob expert

In the spotlight: Show cob Red Butler

Breaking the mould: Cobs who challenge the stereotype

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Alice Oppenheimer

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

People and horses

H&H interview: Annabella Pidgley, Olympic and European medallist Gio’s new rider

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Mite bites: Tackling leg mites, plus the latest vet news

Features

Training: Why a correct seat is important and how to develop one

A vet’s life: Our columnist attends an urgent call to a veteran in a ditch

Kit and property

Beyond the yard: A wax cap, a harlequin check throw, a mug and more

Bricks and mortar: Spacious family homes with equestrian facilities

Hunting

“A glorious country and happy hunting”: Out with the Zetland

Hunter of a lifetime: Rolo, the honest ex-racehorse who became an ideal huntsman’s horse

From the field: H&H’s hunting editor on why this season isn’t going as planned

Reports

Dressage: Vale View High Profile, Solihull EC,

Showjumping: Cherwell CC, Chard EC, Parwood, Bishop Burton College and Wix EC

Showjumping: Morris EC and Florida

Racing: Warwick and Kempton Park

Point-to-point: Buckfastleigh, Higham and Sherriff Hutton

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: BjÖrsells Briar, who represented Sweden at three Olympics with Jan Brink

