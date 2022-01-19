Horse & Hound; 20 January 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 20 January, contains our cob special, which includes a look at cobs who challenge the stereotype, a day in the life of a traditional cob expert and more. This week’s exclusive H&H interview is with Annabella Pidgley, Olympic and European medallist Gio’s new rider, and we find out how to develop and master a correct seat, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at tackling leg mites. BjÖrsells Briar, who represented Sweden at three Olympics with Jan Brink in our popular Legends of the Sport series. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 January 2022
News
- How the rising cost of living is affecting the horseworld
- Training technique comes under the spotlight
- How grazing systems can benefit the environment and horses
- Fatal foal disorder a “significant” finding
Cob special
- All in a day’s work: Traditional gypsy cob expert
- In the spotlight: Show cob Red Butler
- Breaking the mould: Cobs who challenge the stereotype
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Alice Oppenheimer
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
People and horses
- H&H interview: Annabella Pidgley, Olympic and European medallist Gio’s new rider
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Mite bites: Tackling leg mites, plus the latest vet news
Features
- Training: Why a correct seat is important and how to develop one
- A vet’s life: Our columnist attends an urgent call to a veteran in a ditch
Kit and property
- Beyond the yard: A wax cap, a harlequin check throw, a mug and more
- Bricks and mortar: Spacious family homes with equestrian facilities
Hunting
- “A glorious country and happy hunting”: Out with the Zetland
- Hunter of a lifetime: Rolo, the honest ex-racehorse who became an ideal huntsman’s horse
- From the field: H&H’s hunting editor on why this season isn’t going as planned
Reports
- Dressage: Vale View High Profile, Solihull EC,
- Showjumping: Cherwell CC, Chard EC, Parwood, Bishop Burton College and Wix EC
- Showjumping: Morris EC and Florida
- Racing: Warwick and Kempton Park
- Point-to-point: Buckfastleigh, Higham and Sherriff Hutton
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: BjÖrsells Briar, who represented Sweden at three Olympics with Jan Brink
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more