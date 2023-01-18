Horse & Hound; 19 January 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 19 January, features our cob special, which includes taking a closer look at Royal International champion Hortons Magnifico, a look at what the common themes in cobs’ pedigrees are and plenty more besides. Also in this week’s issue, you can read a feature on how to make more money from your equestrian facilities, take a look at a day in the life of the photographer to The late Queen and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how to keep horses and ponies fit and well in the field throughout the winter. We have an exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Joe Trunkfield for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we spend a day with the Midland in the Netherlands, meet Storm, the thirsty mare whose dressage was improved by following hounds and plenty more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 19 January 2023
News
- Yards must ‘work smarter’ as national minimum wage increases
- Owners put horses’ needs before their own
- New project pairs up top ponies and riders
- Equine genes linked to success found
Cob special
- In the spotlight: Royal International champion Hortons Magnifico
- A marvellous melting pot: What are the common themes in cobs’ pedigrees?
- Kitting out the cob: The challenges of finding the right kit for this type of horse
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Joe Trunkfield
People and horses
- All in a day’s work: Photographer to The late Queen
- A vet’s life: A long-awaited foaling veers off script in the latest from Kieran O’Brien
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Outdoor living: How to keep horses and ponies fit and well in the field throughout the winter
Features
- Branching out for growth: Make more money from your equestrian facilities
Hunting
- Masters of hunting hospitality: Out with the Midland in the Netherlands
- Enduring team spirit: The appeal of team chasing and how it’s moving with the times to suit today’s riders
- Hunter of a lifetime: Storm, the thirsty mare whose dressage was improved by following hounds
- From the field: H&H’s hunting editor does some fantasy feature commissioning in a hot bath
Reports
- Dressage: Vale View High Profile, Aintree EC, Allens Hill, Kelsall Hill, Ian Stark EC and more
- Showjumping: 148cm Pony Premier at Morris Equestrian Centre, Conrhenny, Solihull RC and international news
- Racing: Warwick and Kempton
- Point-to-point: Yorkshire Area Point-to-Point Club and Dunston Harriers
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more