Horse & Hound; 19 January 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 19 January, features our cob special, which includes taking a closer look at Royal International champion Hortons Magnifico, a look at what the common themes in cobs’ pedigrees are and plenty more besides. Also in this week’s issue, you can read a feature on how to make more money from your equestrian facilities, take a look at a day in the life of the photographer to The late Queen and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how to keep horses and ponies fit and well in the field throughout the winter. We have an exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Joe Trunkfield for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we spend a day with the Midland in the Netherlands, meet Storm, the thirsty mare whose dressage was improved by following hounds and plenty more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 19 January 2023

News

Yards must ‘work smarter’ as national minimum wage increases

Owners put horses’ needs before their own

New project pairs up top ponies and riders

Equine genes linked to success found

Cob special

In the spotlight: Royal International champion Hortons Magnifico

A marvellous melting pot: What are the common themes in cobs’ pedigrees?

Kitting out the cob: The challenges of finding the right kit for this type of horse

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Joe Trunkfield

People and horses

All in a day’s work: Photographer to The late Queen

A vet’s life: A long-awaited foaling veers off script in the latest from Kieran O’Brien

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Outdoor living: How to keep horses and ponies fit and well in the field throughout the winter

Features

Branching out for growth: Make more money from your equestrian facilities

Hunting

Masters of hunting hospitality: Out with the Midland in the Netherlands

Enduring team spirit: The appeal of team chasing and how it’s moving with the times to suit today’s riders

Hunter of a lifetime: Storm, the thirsty mare whose dressage was improved by following hounds

From the field: H&H’s hunting editor does some fantasy feature commissioning in a hot bath

Reports

Dressage: Vale View High Profile, Aintree EC, Allens Hill, Kelsall Hill, Ian Stark EC and more

Showjumping: 148cm Pony Premier at Morris Equestrian Centre, Conrhenny, Solihull RC and international news

Racing: Warwick and Kempton

Point-to-point: Yorkshire Area Point-to-Point Club and Dunston Harriers

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

