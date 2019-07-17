Horse & Hound; 18 July 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 18 July 2019, don’t miss our special preview ahead of the Royal International Horse Show, including what it takes to win the supreme championship and much more. Plus, read our interview with young showjumper Amy Inglis as she tells us about her step up from a successful junior career, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into the strict laws surrounding prescriptions for horses. Also read an update on the equine flu outbreak and why it is still causing an issue across the country.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 18 July 2019
News
- Safety a priority in proposed sport rule changes
- Judges need to take back control on overweight horses
- Experts fear owners are not taking flu seriously as outbreaks spread
- Relaunched initiative aims to support breeders and riders
RIHS preview
- H&H interview: Young showjumper Amy Inglis on stepping up for a Nations Cup place
- Royal International champions: Find out what it takes to clinch the supreme championship in the Hickstead main ring
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The event volunteer
- Property: In Yorkshire
- Vet clinic: Why vet prescriptions are vital for effective and safe treatment
- Fix it: Dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer on teaching a horse the piaffe
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Robert Walker
Reports
- Eventing: Junior and young rider championships, Upton House and more
- Dressage: Hickstead, Somerford and highlights
- Showjumping: International highlights, Kent County and more
- Hunting: Great Yorkshire hound show
- Showing: Great Yorkshire, North of England and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale