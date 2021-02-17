{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 18 February 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 18 February, we bring you the sport horse breeding special, which includes advice on producing young event horses, the offspring of high-profile medal winners and more. There is also an interview with sisters Jessica and Rebecca Ely, who are up-and-coming showing stars, plus advice on how to work with the media, and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s three-time showjumping World Cup Final winner Shutterfly. We also have reports from international showjumping and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 18 February 2021

News

  • Plans for top events power on despite Covid-19
  • Tokyo: reassurance over equine coronavirus
  • The horse-human relationship and the decision-making process
  • Dope testing and body protectors in showing

Sport horse breeding special

  • The winning formula: Vicky Tuffs and Andrew Williams on producing young event horses
  • Breeding against the odds: How breeders have fared during the coronavirus pandemic
  • The medal makers: The offspring of high-profile medal winners

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Dressage: Pammy Hutton
  • Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses

  • H&H interview: Sisters Jessica and Rebecca Ely, up-and-coming showing stars
  • All in a day’s work: Adventure race organiser
  • Life Lessons: Dressage rider Hannah Biggs
  • In the spotlight: Lottie Fry’s impressive black stallion Everdale
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

  • On a roll: Horses who are chiefly driven rather than under saddle are particularly vulnerable to certain conditions – we find out more

Features

  • Tell your tale: How to work with the media
  • Mortifying moments: Horses know how to embrass us all…

Kit

  • Rugging for therapy: Check out this selection

Hunting

  • Irish hunting’s linchpin: Interview with David Lalor
  • Hunter of a lifetime: Monty, the fabulous field master’s horse who didn’t suit the first family member who tried him
  • Super-safe ‘super- ponies’: You need a kind, safe pony to get your child started – but be warned, they’re like gold-dust
  • Legends of the chase: Chetwode Hilton-Green, who hunted nine packs of foxhounds and two of beagles

Reports

  • Showjumping: Florida, Portugal, Spain and Kuwait

Nostalgia

  • Legends of the sport: Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s three-time showjumping World Cup Final winner Shutterfly

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

