Horse & Hound; 18 February 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 18 February, we bring you the sport horse breeding special, which includes advice on producing young event horses, the offspring of high-profile medal winners and more. There is also an interview with sisters Jessica and Rebecca Ely, who are up-and-coming showing stars, plus advice on how to work with the media, and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s three-time showjumping World Cup Final winner Shutterfly. We also have reports from international showjumping and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 18 February 2021

News

Plans for top events power on despite Covid-19

Tokyo: reassurance over equine coronavirus

The horse-human relationship and the decision-making process

Dope testing and body protectors in showing

Sport horse breeding special



The winning formula: Vicky Tuffs and Andrew Williams on producing young event horses

Breeding against the odds: How breeders have fared during the coronavirus pandemic

The medal makers: The offspring of high-profile medal winners

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses

H&H interview: Sisters Jessica and Rebecca Ely, up-and-coming showing stars

All in a day’s work: Adventure race organiser

Life Lessons: Dressage rider Hannah Biggs

In the spotlight: Lottie Fry’s impressive black stallion Everdale

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

On a roll: Horses who are chiefly driven rather than under saddle are particularly vulnerable to certain conditions – we find out more

Features

Tell your tale: How to work with the media

Mortifying moments: Horses know how to embrass us all… Kit Rugging for therapy: Check out this selection

Hunting

Irish hunting’s linchpin: Interview with David Lalor

Hunter of a lifetime: Monty, the fabulous field master’s horse who didn’t suit the first family member who tried him

Super-safe ‘super- ponies’: You need a kind, safe pony to get your child started – but be warned, they’re like gold-dust

Legends of the chase: Chetwode Hilton-Green, who hunted nine packs of foxhounds and two of beagles

Reports

Showjumping: Florida, Portugal, Spain and Kuwait

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s three-time showjumping World Cup Final winner Shutterfly

