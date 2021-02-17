Horse & Hound; 18 February 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 18 February, we bring you the sport horse breeding special, which includes advice on producing young event horses, the offspring of high-profile medal winners and more. There is also an interview with sisters Jessica and Rebecca Ely, who are up-and-coming showing stars, plus advice on how to work with the media, and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s three-time showjumping World Cup Final winner Shutterfly. We also have reports from international showjumping and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 18 February 2021
News
- Plans for top events power on despite Covid-19
- Tokyo: reassurance over equine coronavirus
- The horse-human relationship and the decision-making process
- Dope testing and body protectors in showing
Sport horse breeding special
- The winning formula: Vicky Tuffs and Andrew Williams on producing young event horses
- Breeding against the odds: How breeders have fared during the coronavirus pandemic
- The medal makers: The offspring of high-profile medal winners
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People and horses
- H&H interview: Sisters Jessica and Rebecca Ely, up-and-coming showing stars
- All in a day’s work: Adventure race organiser
- Life Lessons: Dressage rider Hannah Biggs
- In the spotlight: Lottie Fry’s impressive black stallion Everdale
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
On a roll: Horses who are chiefly driven rather than under saddle are particularly vulnerable to certain conditions – we find out more
Features
- Tell your tale: How to work with the media
- Mortifying moments: Horses know how to embrass us all…
Kit
- Rugging for therapy: Check out this selection
Hunting
- Irish hunting’s linchpin: Interview with David Lalor
- Hunter of a lifetime: Monty, the fabulous field master’s horse who didn’t suit the first family member who tried him
- Super-safe ‘super- ponies’: You need a kind, safe pony to get your child started – but be warned, they’re like gold-dust
- Legends of the chase: Chetwode Hilton-Green, who hunted nine packs of foxhounds and two of beagles
Reports
- Showjumping: Florida, Portugal, Spain and Kuwait
Nostalgia
-
Legends of the sport: Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s three-time showjumping World Cup Final winner Shutterfly
Classified ads
