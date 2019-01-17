Horse & Hound; 17 January 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 17 January 2019, don’t miss our hunting feature on Carl Hester’s day out with the Heythrop, plus check out part two of training with the eventing world champion Ros Canter. We also reveal the results from our 2018 product testing scheme, from fly rugs to hoof conditioners, and we talk to showing legend Robert Oliver in this week’s ‘H&H interview’. In ‘Vet clinic’ we look into blood testing horses, plus eventer Willa Newton tells us her secret to relaxing tense horses in dressage. We also have reports from racing and point-to-point action, dressage from Addington Manor and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 17 January 2019
News
- More than 100 horses seized from Surrey farm
- Vets’ warning after equine flu outbreaks
- BHS answers members’ questions
- Countrywide rides aim to raise road safety awareness
Features
- Schooling with Ros Canter: The world champion’s go-to showjumping exercises
- Therapy horses: We investigate equine-assisted psychotherapy
- Products: From fly rugs to hoof conditioners, results from our 2018 product testing scheme
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The hunt secretary
- Property: Horsey homes around the £500k mark
- Vet clinic: Blood testing horses
- H&H interview: Showing legend Robert Oliver
- Fix it: Eventer Willa Newton on relaxing tense horses in the dressage arena
- NEW Lottie Fry: The dressage star’s weekly diary
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Robert McCarthy
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Peter Charles
- Racing: Kim Bailey
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Hunting
- Carl Hester: On his day out with the Heythrop
- On the tail of… The Belvoir’s Tom Kingston
- Legends of the chase: Tony Younghusband
- Matthew Higgs: Beagling, hare numbers and helping young people
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Friendly soul” Lego
Reports
- Dressage: Addington Manor and highlights
- Breeding: Sports Pony Studbook Society awards
- Showjumping: International highlights, Crofton Manor and more
- Racing: Warwick and more
- Point-to-point: Ampton, Wadebridge and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale