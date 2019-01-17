Horse & Hound; 17 January 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 17 January 2019, don’t miss our hunting feature on Carl Hester’s day out with the Heythrop, plus check out part two of training with the eventing world champion Ros Canter. We also reveal the results from our 2018 product testing scheme, from fly rugs to hoof conditioners, and we talk to showing legend Robert Oliver in this week’s ‘H&H interview’. In ‘Vet clinic’ we look into blood testing horses, plus eventer Willa Newton tells us her secret to relaxing tense horses in dressage. We also have reports from racing and point-to-point action, dressage from Addington Manor and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 17 January 2019

News

More than 100 horses seized from Surrey farm

Vets’ warning after equine flu outbreaks

BHS answers members’ questions

Countrywide rides aim to raise road safety awareness

Features

Schooling with Ros Canter: The world champion’s go-to showjumping exercises

Therapy horses: We investigate equine-assisted psychotherapy

Products: From fly rugs to hoof conditioners, results from our 2018 product testing scheme

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The hunt secretary

Property: Horsey homes around the £500k mark

Vet clinic: Blood testing horses

H&H interview: Showing legend Robert Oliver

Fix it: Eventer Willa Newton on relaxing tense horses in the dressage arena

NEW Lottie Fry: The dressage star’s weekly diary

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Robert McCarthy

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Peter Charles

Racing: Kim Bailey

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

Carl Hester: On his day out with the Heythrop

On the tail of… The Belvoir’s Tom Kingston

Legends of the chase: Tony Younghusband

Matthew Higgs: Beagling, hare numbers and helping young people

Hunter of a lifetime: “Friendly soul” Lego

Reports

Dressage: Addington Manor and highlights

Breeding: Sports Pony Studbook Society awards

Showjumping: International highlights, Crofton Manor and more

Racing: Warwick and more

Point-to-point: Ampton, Wadebridge and more

Horses for sale

