Horse & Hound; 16 September 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 16 September, we bring you the full run down from the European Dressage Championships in Hagen,Germany. After an action-packed week of sport, we also bring you a report from Cornbury Horse Trials. For showing fans we speak to the Skellorn Stud’s Kerry Wainwright for the H&H interview and this week’s Vet Clinic looks into understanding how horses hear can help us to keep the happy in their environment, In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 September 2021

News

European bronze and silver for Britain

New trust set up to support eventers

Tokyo Games leave their legacy

Matthew Wright’s widow speaks on suicide prevention day

Dressage Europeans

The story: Britain land two medals in Hagen

Team competition: Germany lead the way

Grand prix special: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl rules again as Brits are agonisingly close to medals

Grand prix freestyle: Charlotte Dujardin and Gio claim bronze

Under-25s: Britain’s quartet finish outside the medals but show promise

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping:Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: The Skellorn Stud’s Kerry Wainwright

All in a day’s work: The para polo player

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Surround sound: Understanding how horses hear can help us to keep the happy in their environment

Features

Property: Find a base for the hunting season

Eventing European Championships preview: Predictions, Britain’s chances and how to follow

Kit

Beyond the yard: Golden Lab greetings card, a cartoon coaster, a gold stag necklace and more

Reports

Dressage: Senior Home International, Summer Para Championships, Silver Leys Equestrian and more

Eventing: Cornbury, Richmond and Sapey

Showjumping: All England September Tour and Spruce Meadows

Showing: Moreton-in-Marsh, National Pony Society Area 4, Stoneleigh and Dorset

Racing: St Leger

Riding Club National Championships

Hunting

Long hunts and lots of fun: Former amateur huntsman and MFHA director Alastair Jackson looks through his scrapbooks

