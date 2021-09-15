Horse & Hound; 16 September 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 16 September, we bring you the full run down from the European Dressage Championships in Hagen,Germany. After an action-packed week of sport, we also bring you a report from Cornbury Horse Trials. For showing fans we speak to the Skellorn Stud’s Kerry Wainwright for the H&H interview and this week’s Vet Clinic looks into understanding how horses hear can help us to keep the happy in their environment, In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 September 2021
News
- European bronze and silver for Britain
- New trust set up to support eventers
- Tokyo Games leave their legacy
- Matthew Wright’s widow speaks on suicide prevention day
Dressage Europeans
- The story: Britain land two medals in Hagen
- Team competition: Germany lead the way
- Grand prix special: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl rules again as Brits are agonisingly close to medals
- Grand prix freestyle: Charlotte Dujardin and Gio claim bronze
- Under-25s: Britain’s quartet finish outside the medals but show promise
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping:Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: The Skellorn Stud’s Kerry Wainwright
- All in a day’s work: The para polo player
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Surround sound: Understanding how horses hear can help us to keep the happy in their environment
Features
- Property: Find a base for the hunting season
- Eventing European Championships preview: Predictions, Britain’s chances and how to follow
Kit
- Beyond the yard: Golden Lab greetings card, a cartoon coaster, a gold stag necklace and more
Reports
- Dressage: Senior Home International, Summer Para Championships, Silver Leys Equestrian and more
- Eventing: Cornbury, Richmond and Sapey
- Showjumping: All England September Tour and Spruce Meadows
- Showing: Moreton-in-Marsh, National Pony Society Area 4, Stoneleigh and Dorset
- Racing: St Leger
- Riding Club National Championships
Hunting
- Long hunts and lots of fun: Former amateur huntsman and MFHA director Alastair Jackson looks through his scrapbooks
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more