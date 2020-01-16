Horse & Hound; 16 January 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 16 January, don’t miss our “Kit special” including ways to go green this year, how bitting has evolved and much more. Check out what happened when H&H explored the Sahara on horseback, and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we look at the cause of grass sickness. Read our hunting content, including eventer Ben Hobday’s day out with the Middleton. We also talk to dressage sisters Becky and Hannah Moody, plus don’t miss the racing and point-to-point action from across the country and more.
News
- Initiative to combat equine obesity
- Caution urged during equine herpes outbreak
- Impact of minimum wage rise
Kit special
- Sustainability: Ways you can go green this year
- Innovative bitting: How bits have evolved
- Safe travelling: Ensuring your horse is well protected
- Healthy leather: Caring for leather equipment
- Supplements: To help your horse get back into work
Feature
- The Sahara on horseback: H&H experiences a holiday of a lifetime
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The style guru
- Vet clinic: Exploring the cause of grass sickness
- H&H interview: Dressage sisters Becky and Hannah Moody
- Life lessons: Showing producer Sam Roberts
- Training diary: H&H diarist Chloe Winchester
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Robert Smith
- Racing: Kim Bailey
Hunting
- Ben Hobday: At the Middleton
- Mick Wills: On retiring from the Grafton after 25 years
- Hunt stalwart: Nicky Morgan
- ‘A busy Christmas’: Daniel Cherriman on how they make it work
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Cool as a cucumber” Flossie
Reports
- Dressage: Addington Equestrian and highlights
- Showjumping: Keysoe, Onley, international and highlights
- Racing: Warwick
- Point-to-point: Ampton, Alnwick and Sheriff Hutton
Classified ads
- Horses for sale