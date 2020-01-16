Horse & Hound; 16 January 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 16 January, don’t miss our “Kit special” including ways to go green this year, how bitting has evolved and much more. Check out what happened when H&H explored the Sahara on horseback, and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we look at the cause of grass sickness. Read our hunting content, including eventer Ben Hobday’s day out with the Middleton. We also talk to dressage sisters Becky and Hannah Moody, plus don’t miss the racing and point-to-point action from across the country and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 16 January 2020

News

Initiative to combat equine obesity

Caution urged during equine herpes outbreak

Impact of minimum wage rise

Kit special



Sustainability: Ways you can go green this year

Innovative bitting: How bits have evolved

Safe travelling: Ensuring your horse is well protected

Healthy leather: Caring for leather equipment

Supplements: To help your horse get back into work

Feature

The Sahara on horseback: H&H experiences a holiday of a lifetime

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The style guru

Vet clinic: Exploring the cause of grass sickness

H&H interview: Dressage sisters Becky and Hannah Moody

Life lessons: Showing producer Sam Roberts

Training diary: H&H diarist Chloe Winchester

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Robert Smith

Racing: Kim Bailey

Hunting

Ben Hobday: At the Middleton

Mick Wills: On retiring from the Grafton after 25 years

Hunt stalwart: Nicky Morgan

‘A busy Christmas’: Daniel Cherriman on how they make it work

Hunter of a lifetime: “Cool as a cucumber” Flossie

Reports

Dressage: Addington Equestrian and highlights

Showjumping: Keysoe, Onley, international and highlights

Racing: Warwick

Point-to-point: Ampton, Alnwick and Sheriff Hutton

