Horse & Hound; 15 October 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 15 October, don’t miss our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport”, this week we reflect on the glittering showjumping career of our cover star Milton, who was ridden by John Whitaker. Check out our National Hunt special, in which we explore how the sport has adapted to change since Covid-19, and in H&H interview we talk to eventer Emilie Chandler about the horse who “keeps her going” and more. In “Vet clinic”, we find out more on winter respiratory health and why a clean indoor environment is important for horses. Don’t miss our hunting content, including an autumn’s morning with the Puckeridge, plus learning to ride to hounds. We also have a full report from the British Showjumping Indoor Championships Finals and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 15 October 2020

News

New animal rescue code launched

UAE ban impact felt across industry

Traditional Boxing Day meets off this year

National Hunt special

A new normal: How the sport is adapting to change

Ones to watch: Jump trainers reveal the latest on their campaigners

Aintree showjumping



Roll of honour: Winners at the British Showjumping Indoor Championships Finals

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses

H&H interview: Eventer Emilie Chandler

5 minutes with: Showing judge Stuart Hollings talks about his early penchant for coloured ponies

All in a day’s work: The horse-hair jeweller

Life lessons: Showman Edward Young

In the spotlight: Eventer-turned-showjumper Persimmon

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Winter respiratory health: Why reducing respirable particles indoors is important for horses

Features

Products: Our pick of specially formulated joint supplements

Hunting

Autumn hunting: With the Puckeridge

Riding to hunt: Learning to ride purely to follow hounds – how is it done?

Reports

Eventing: Osberton at Thoresby and highlights

Dressage: Keysoe and highlights

Showing: Highlights

Riding club: Dressage to Music Championships

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The glittering showjumping career of John Whitaker’s wonder horse Milton

Classified ads



Horses for sale

