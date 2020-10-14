{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 15 October 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 15 October, don’t miss our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport”, this week we reflect on the glittering showjumping career of our cover star Milton, who was ridden by John Whitaker. Check out our National Hunt special, in which we explore how the sport has adapted to change since Covid-19, and in H&H interview we talk to eventer Emilie Chandler about the horse who “keeps her going” and more. In “Vet clinic”, we find out more on winter respiratory health and why a clean indoor environment is important for horses. Don’t miss our hunting content, including an autumn’s morning with the Puckeridge, plus learning to ride to hounds. We also have a full report from the British Showjumping Indoor Championships Finals and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 15 October 2020

News

  • New animal rescue code launched
  • UAE ban impact felt across industry
  • Traditional Boxing Day meets off this year

National Hunt special

  • A new normal: How the sport is adapting to change
  • Ones to watch: Jump trainers reveal the latest on their campaigners

Aintree showjumping

  • Roll of honour: Winners at the British Showjumping Indoor Championships Finals

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
  • Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
  • Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses

  • H&H interview: Eventer Emilie Chandler
  • 5 minutes with: Showing judge Stuart Hollings talks about his early penchant for coloured ponies
  • All in a day’s work: The horse-hair jeweller
  • Life lessons: Showman Edward Young
  • In the spotlight: Eventer-turned-showjumper Persimmon
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

  • Winter respiratory health: Why reducing respirable particles indoors is important for horses

Features

  • Products: Our pick of specially formulated joint supplements

Hunting

  • Autumn hunting: With the Puckeridge
  • Riding to hunt: Learning to ride purely to follow hounds – how is it done?

Reports

  • Eventing: Osberton at Thoresby and highlights
  • Dressage: Keysoe and highlights
  • Showing: Highlights
  • Riding club: Dressage to Music Championships

Nostalgia

  • Legends of the sport: The glittering showjumping career of John Whitaker’s wonder horse Milton

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

