Horse & Hound; 13 October 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 13 October, features our bumper Horse of the Year Show report, with everything you need to know about both the showing and showjumping classes from the competition. This week’s issue also features a competition for you to win a VIP trip to the London International Horse Show, plus we provide you with advice on narrowing down your choices when building stables. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester, Olli Fletcher and Magnus Nicholson for dressage, showjumping and showing aficionados. This week’s interview is with Harriet Biddick, three-time winner of the British Speed Derby. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on maximising your horse’s chance of recovery during the rehabilitation process, and we have additional reports covering eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping for sport fans to enjoy, as well as hunting features and a Riding Club report from the Dressage to Music and Introductory Championship.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 October 2022

News

Horse sport must learn from others to survive

Plan for your horses when you’re gone

Scientists map Exmoor pony’s genetic plan

Calls to replace CDs for freestyle dressage

Horse of the Year Show

View Point’s final foray: Horse classes

Smiley Peppermint packs a punch: Ponies

Major makes his presence known: Natives

Golden girl strikes it right: In-hand supreme

She is utter Perfection: Coloured classes

Herbie has the X-Factor: Search For A Star

‘I’ve finally done it for her’: Racehorse to Riding Horse championship

A star is born: Leading showjumper of the year

‘You have to chase your dreams’: International classes

Murphy takes a starring role: Senior finals and dressage championship

‘It’s great to go out on a good one’: Pony finals

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Olli Fletcher

Showing: Magnus Nicholson

People and horses

H&H interview: Harriet Biddick, three-time winner of the British Speed Derby

All in a day’s work: The Magnolia Cup winner

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

On the mend: Maximising your horse’s chance of recovery during the rehabilitation process

Features

Competition: Win a VIP trip to the London International, plus an offer

Wrap up for winter: Stylish and functional jackets

Ticking the boxes: Narrowing down your choices when building stables

Reports

Eventing: Little Downham, Bishop Burton, and Lignières

Dressage: Keysoe, Silver Leys, Hunters EC and more

Showjumping: Cherwell and Keysoe

Showing: Veteran Horse Society National Championships

Riding Club: Dressage to Music and Introductory Championship

Hunting

Some enchanted evening: Trail-hunting with the Old Berks

From the field: The bonds hunting creates

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine