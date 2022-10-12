Horse & Hound; 13 October 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 13 October, features our bumper Horse of the Year Show report, with everything you need to know about both the showing and showjumping classes from the competition. This week’s issue also features a competition for you to win a VIP trip to the London International Horse Show, plus we provide you with advice on narrowing down your choices when building stables. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester, Olli Fletcher and Magnus Nicholson for dressage, showjumping and showing aficionados. This week’s interview is with Harriet Biddick, three-time winner of the British Speed Derby. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on maximising your horse’s chance of recovery during the rehabilitation process, and we have additional reports covering eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping for sport fans to enjoy, as well as hunting features and a Riding Club report from the Dressage to Music and Introductory Championship.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 October 2022
News
- Horse sport must learn from others to survive
- Plan for your horses when you’re gone
- Scientists map Exmoor pony’s genetic plan
- Calls to replace CDs for freestyle dressage
Horse of the Year Show
- View Point’s final foray: Horse classes
- Smiley Peppermint packs a punch: Ponies
- Major makes his presence known: Natives
- Golden girl strikes it right: In-hand supreme
- She is utter Perfection: Coloured classes
- Herbie has the X-Factor: Search For A Star
- ‘I’ve finally done it for her’: Racehorse to Riding Horse championship
- A star is born: Leading showjumper of the year
- ‘You have to chase your dreams’: International classes
- Murphy takes a starring role: Senior finals and dressage championship
- ‘It’s great to go out on a good one’: Pony finals
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Olli Fletcher
- Showing: Magnus Nicholson
People and horses
- H&H interview: Harriet Biddick, three-time winner of the British Speed Derby
- All in a day’s work: The Magnolia Cup winner
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- On the mend: Maximising your horse’s chance of recovery during the rehabilitation process
Features
- Competition: Win a VIP trip to the London International, plus an offer
- Wrap up for winter: Stylish and functional jackets
- Ticking the boxes: Narrowing down your choices when building stables
Reports
- Eventing: Little Downham, Bishop Burton, and Lignières
- Dressage: Keysoe, Silver Leys, Hunters EC and more
- Showjumping: Cherwell and Keysoe
- Showing: Veteran Horse Society National Championships
- Riding Club: Dressage to Music and Introductory Championship
Hunting
- Some enchanted evening: Trail-hunting with the Old Berks
- From the field: The bonds hunting creates
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more