Horse & Hound; 12 October 2023

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 12 October, don’t miss our full Horse of the Year Show report, which includes over 25 pages of all the news and winners from the showing and showjumping classes. This week’s H&H interview is with Sue Benson, who is a former top rider and more, and we take a look at a day in the life of a ploughing champion. We also take a look at what to consider when building stabling as the British climate changes, and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate the veterinary needs of donkeys, and more. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Jodie Hall McAteer for dressage and showjumping aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage and riding club action from the Dressage to Music, Quadrille and Introductory Championships for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we spend mornings with the Puckeridge and Essex and Tynedale.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 12 October 2023
News
- Farewell to a true champion
- Farriers’ uncertainty over exam approval
- Horses play a role in HGV drive competition
- Riding schools ‘on brink of disaster’
Horse of the Year Show
- Hyde Park heads the big one: Horse classes
- Supreme glory for Swan Lake: Pony classes
- Timber lights it up: In-hand, natives, coloured classes, Search For A Star and ex-racehorses
- ‘I really wasn’t expecting this’: Grand prix
- ‘Perfect old man’s horse’ scorches to victory: International classes
- ‘I’ve thought about winning for years’: National finals and ponies
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Jodie Hall McAteer
People and horses
- H&H interview: Sue Benson, former top rider and more
- All in a day’s work: The ploughing champion
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Donkeys are different: The veterinary needs of donkeys, plus research
Features
- Winter warriors: Coats to keep you warm in bad weather
- A yard for all seasons: What to consider when building stabling as the British climate changes
Reports
- Eventing: Osberton, Kelsall Hill and Little Downham
- Dressage: Area Festivals, Burrows Court Farm, Cockshot and more
- Riding Clubs: Dressage to Music, Quadrille and Introductory Championships
Hunting
- As the sun rises: Puckeridge and Essex
- A brisk morning: Tynedale
