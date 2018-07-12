Horse & Hound; 12 July 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 12 July 2018, don’t miss our ‘Rider fitness’ special including what top riders eat, fitness for across the disciplines and more. Plus, read our interview with Royal Ascot-winning trainer Eve Johnson Houghton and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we take a look at bacterial meningitis in horses. We also have reports from eventing action at Barbury, racing from Sandown Park and much more.
News
- Questions over why riders are missing from government plan
- New partnership considers all aspects of equestrian safety
- New dressage champs a ‘huge step forward’
- Mules rule ok thanks to Wallace The Great
Rider fitness special
- Specific fitness: The benefits of tailoring your programme according to your discipline
- Riders’ diets: What top competitors eat on a daily basis
- Warm-up for riders: The importance of stretching and how to do it
Features
- A wonderful hunting tradition: The Peterborough Royal Foxhound Show celebrates its 130th anniversary in glory
- Travelling characters: A light-hearted look at the people you often see behind the horsebox wheel
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Jockey agent Chris Broad
- Property: Glorious homes in Norfolk
- Vet clinic: Bacterial meningitis in horses
- H&H interview: Royal Ascot-winning trainer Eve Johnson Houghton
- NEW Fix it: Event rider Gemma Tattersall on making the time across country
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Clichés
- NEW Eventing: Mary King
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Tracy Priest
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
Reports
- Eventing: Barbury, Great Meadow and highlights
- Dressage: Hartpury plus highlights
- Showjumping: Addington, Kent County, Keysoe CSI2* and international highlights
- Showing: Norfolk County, National Hunter Supreme Championships and more
- Hunting: Wales and Border Counties Hound Show
- Racing: Sandown Park
Classified ads
